Madisonville Police
Chief Steve Bryan reported the following activities on Monday:
Jason Don Thompson was charged on Friday with no registration plate, DUI and display of an illegal/altered registration plate.
Travis R. Daniels was charged on Friday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Norman Rigney was charged on Sunday with public intoxication and tampering with physical evidence.
Jason Scott Barnes was charged on Sunday with possession of meth, trafficking in meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alexander Jones was charged on Sunday with failure to appear.
Laura D. Huddleston was charged on Sunday with receiving stolen property.
Heather N. Embry was charged on Sunday with failure to appear.
Richard Kirby was charged on Sunday with non-payment of fines.
Marcus D. Foster was charged on Sunday with assault and burglary.
