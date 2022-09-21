Hopkins County Central boys soccer team snapped a three-game winning streak against Apollo, falling 4-1.
“We played decent, but they were a talented, speedy team” said Central Coach Grayson Hagerman.
The Storm where led by Colton Browning who scored the only goal for Central with Carson Mackey credited for the assist. Goalie Trevor Weldon had 15 saves for the game.
With the loss the Storm move to 6-8 on the season.
