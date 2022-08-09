The following cases were recently heard by the Hopkins County Grand Jury:
• Daniel Brown, 39 of Mortons Gap, was indicted on charges of trafficking in meth, trafficking in synthetic drugs and being a persistent felony offender.
• Harold Daughtery, 26 of Madisonville, was indicted on charges of speeding at 26 mph over the limit, fleeing from police, disregarding a traffic control device, reckless driving, driving on a suspended or revoked license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, receiving stolen property (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motorcycle without a valid operator’s license.
• William Davis, 42 of Hopkinsville, was indicted on charges of receiving stolen property (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000) and criminal mischief.
• Matthew Jones, 37 of unknown, was indicted on two charges of trafficking in meth and being a persistent felony offender.
• Jared Ward, 48 of Madisonville, was indicted on charges of operating a motor vehicle without a seatbelt, failure to maintain insurance, possession of meth, operating a motor vehicle with no/expired plates, no/expired registration receipt and improper signaling.
• Jerald Glenn Yates, 52 of Earlington, was indicted on charges of second degree assault, strangulation and being a persistent felony offender.
• Jason Barnes, 43 of Madisonville, was indicted on a charge of possession of meth.
• Donald Ray Bourland, 50 of Madisonville, was indicted on charges of assault and strangulation.
• Stevendre Brown, 29 of Bowling Green, was indicted on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a persistent felony offender.
• Kathrine Browning, 33 of Madisonville, as indicted on two charges of trafficking in meth.
• Amber Crook, 26 of Bremen, was indicted on a charge of possession of meth.
• Jerrel Doster, 57 of Madisonville, was indicted on charges of following too closely, careless driving, driving on a suspended/revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence, possession of meth, trafficking in cocaine, engaging in organized crime, possession of meth, trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in hallucinogens, marijuana cultivation, trafficking in meth, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and being a persistent felony offender.
• Jhanti Gold, 27 of Clarksville, was indicted on charges of speeding at 15 mph over the limit, evading police and trafficking in marijuana.
• Keikelani M. Hardin, 19 of Bowling Green, was indicted on charges of trafficking in an unspecified drug and possession of marijuana.
• Ronald Hawkins, 59 of Nortonville, was indicted on a charge of trafficking in a synthetic drug.
• Briantavion Haynes, 21 of Paducah, was indicted on charges of receiving a stolen firearm, unlawful transaction with a minor and possession of marijuana.
• Vicki Morgan, 50 of Madisonville, was indicted on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jaleen Spivey, 26 of Madisonville, was indicted on charges of strangulation, assault and being a persistent felony offender.
An indictment does not signify that a suspect has been found guilty of a crime, only that the members of the grand jury found that enough evidence existed to to proceed with prosecution on the listed charges.
