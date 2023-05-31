With high school sports coming to a close, summer sports are starting to ramp up, beginning with the Jr. Golf Series, which started its season last week.
On Thursday the Series played in Henderson at the Bridges of Henderson Golf Course, a par of 72 course. Hopkins County was well represented.
The Hopkins County results are as followed.
3 -Hole Divisions Boys 8- Under
Madisonville Scott Ralston 11, Madisonville Jaxson Crook 14
Girls 8 -Under
Madisonville Fiona Sharber 15, Madisonville Addelyn Tucker 18, Madisonville Scarlett Sharber 18, Madisonville Carly Williams 22
6 -Hole Divisions Boys 9-10
Madisonville Cade Williams 29, Madisonville Sawyer Stanley 32
9 — Hole Divisions Girls 13-15
Madisonville Marlee McGaw 65
9 — Hole Divisions Boys 11-12
Madisonville Jackson Crick 54
9 — Hole Divisions Boys 13-15
Madisonville Courtland Gibson 49
18 — Hole Divisions Boys 16-18 Championship
Madisonville Kolby Crook 85
Boys 13-15 Championship
Madisonville Max Clayton 79, Madisonville Treyson Raymer 89
On Saturday the tour played at Lakeshore Country Club in Madisonville and our Local young golfers finished at the top of the board. The Results are as followed.
3 -Hole Divisions Boys 8- Under
Madisonville Jaxson Crook 14, Madisonville Tyler McClain 15, Madisonville Sam Burden 16, Madisonville Barrett Groves 19, Madisonville Jonah Clemons 22,
Girls 8 -Under
Madisonville Addelyn Tucker 18, Madisonville Scarlett Sharber 19, Madisonville Fiona Sharber 19, Madisonville Carly Williams 24
Boys 9-10
Madisonville Cade Williams 26, Madisonville Portlin Parker 41, Madisonville Logan Arnold 45
Girls 9-10
Madisonville Tenlee Long 34
9 — Hole Divisions Boys 11-12
Madisonville Will Burden 39, Madisonville Jackson Crick 54
Girls 11-12
Madisonville Harper Frizzell 49, Madisonville AJ Ratliff 57,
Boys 13-15
Madisonville Courtland Gibson 49, Madisonville Reed Beeny 69,
9 — Hole Divisions Girls 13-15
Madisonville Josie Morris 61 ( won playoff), Madisonville Reagan Ramsey 62
18 — Hole Divisions Boys 16-18 Championship
Madisonville Ben Dickerson 75, Madisonville Gavin Sheets 76, Madisonville Paul Harris 77, Madisonville Max Clayton 80, Madisonville Kolby Crook 85, Madisonville Maddox Wilson 89, Madisonville Leon Howard II 92, Madisonville Michael Terry 92, Madisonville Brayden Zimmer 96, Madisonville Sawyer Thomison 119
Boys 13-15 Championship
Madisonville Brennen Cole 87, Madisonville Treyson Raymer 89
Girls 16-18 Championship
Madisonville Carmon Todd 138
