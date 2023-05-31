Jaxon Crook

Jaxon Crook during the Jr Golf Series event at Henderson County last week.

 Provided

With high school sports coming to a close, summer sports are starting to ramp up, beginning with the Jr. Golf Series, which started its season last week.

On Thursday the Series played in Henderson at the Bridges of Henderson Golf Course, a par of 72 course. Hopkins County was well represented.

The Hopkins County results are as followed.

3 -Hole Divisions Boys 8- Under

Madisonville Scott Ralston 11, Madisonville Jaxson Crook 14

Girls 8 -Under

Madisonville Fiona Sharber 15, Madisonville Addelyn Tucker 18, Madisonville Scarlett Sharber 18, Madisonville Carly Williams 22

6 -Hole Divisions Boys 9-10

Madisonville Cade Williams 29, Madisonville Sawyer Stanley 32

9 — Hole Divisions Girls 13-15

Madisonville Marlee McGaw 65

9 — Hole Divisions Boys 11-12

Madisonville Jackson Crick 54

9 — Hole Divisions Boys 13-15

Madisonville Courtland Gibson 49

18 — Hole Divisions Boys 16-18 Championship

Madisonville Kolby Crook 85

Boys 13-15 Championship

Madisonville Max Clayton 79, Madisonville Treyson Raymer 89

On Saturday the tour played at Lakeshore Country Club in Madisonville and our Local young golfers finished at the top of the board. The Results are as followed.

3 -Hole Divisions Boys 8- Under

Madisonville Jaxson Crook 14, Madisonville Tyler McClain 15, Madisonville Sam Burden 16, Madisonville Barrett Groves 19, Madisonville Jonah Clemons 22,

Girls 8 -Under

Madisonville Addelyn Tucker 18, Madisonville Scarlett Sharber 19, Madisonville Fiona Sharber 19, Madisonville Carly Williams 24

Boys 9-10

Madisonville Cade Williams 26, Madisonville Portlin Parker 41, Madisonville Logan Arnold 45

Girls 9-10

Madisonville Tenlee Long 34

9 — Hole Divisions Boys 11-12

Madisonville Will Burden 39, Madisonville Jackson Crick 54

Girls 11-12

Madisonville Harper Frizzell 49, Madisonville AJ Ratliff 57,

Boys 13-15

Madisonville Courtland Gibson 49, Madisonville Reed Beeny 69,

9 — Hole Divisions Girls 13-15

Madisonville Josie Morris 61 ( won playoff), Madisonville Reagan Ramsey 62

18 — Hole Divisions Boys 16-18 Championship

Madisonville Ben Dickerson 75, Madisonville Gavin Sheets 76, Madisonville Paul Harris 77, Madisonville Max Clayton 80, Madisonville Kolby Crook 85, Madisonville Maddox Wilson 89, Madisonville Leon Howard II 92, Madisonville Michael Terry 92, Madisonville Brayden Zimmer 96, Madisonville Sawyer Thomison 119

Boys 13-15 Championship

Madisonville Brennen Cole 87, Madisonville Treyson Raymer 89

Girls 16-18 Championship

Madisonville Carmon Todd 138

