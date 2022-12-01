Thursday night in Mortons Gap, Hopkins County Central came into the game with high hopes of winning their home opener but the Lakers of Calloway County had other plans.
Central put up 11 points in the first quarter with Trevor Weldon leading the way with six off two shots behind the arch. But the Lakers had the lead at the end of the quarter 11-18.
The Storm came out in the second quarter fighting but couldn’t close the gap, heading to the locker room down 36-29.
The second half of the game didn’t get any better for the Storm after Lakers guard Eli Finley got hot and scored a career high 38 points to lead Calloway to a 69-55 win. Eli Finley is the son of Hopkins County native John Finley who played basketball at South Hopkins.
Trevor Weldon led the Storm with 18 and went 3-4 from the free throw line. Drake Skeen had 17 points, 12 coming from behind outside. Trevahn Jones had 12, Amari Hall finished with seven and Jeremiah Groves had one point for the Storm.
Central will play tonight at home against Union County at 6pm in the 6th/7th District Shootout.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.