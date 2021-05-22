A couple of former Madisonville North Hopkins Lady Maroons will compete for another championship, this time on the national stage. On the baseball diamond, a Hopkins County slugger received a postseason honor after his freshman year in college.
SoftballKaylee Tow and Mallory Peyton won a KHSAA State Championship together in 2017 and they are now competing for another championship in the College World Series — albeit on different teams.
The two seniors squared off in the quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament in Tuscaloosa, Alabama with Tow and the Alabama Crimson Tide defeating Kentucky, 5-1. Tow went 1-for-2, while Peyton went 0-for-3 at the dish for the Wildcats last Thursday.
From there, Alabama defeated Tennessee 6-5 in the semifinals and shutout Florida 4-0 for the SEC Championship.
Tow went 4-for-9 for the tournament, while Peyton struggled at the dish — going 1-for-6 in two games.
Both teams were able to punch their ticket to the opening stages of the College World Series. Alabama will stay in Tuscaloosa for the regional round, while UK will be hosting their regional in Lexington.
Baseball
Wabash Valley’s Jon Hogart was named the Great Rivers Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year on Tuesday. The former Maroon finished the season with impressive numbers — including a .456 batting average with 13 home runs, 72 RBI’s, 59 runs scored and 18 stolen bases.
Track and Field
Former North runner Erika Wallace finished her college career with Grand Canyon University at the Western Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships in Edinburg, Tx.
Wallace finished second in the women’s 5,000-meter race with a time of 16:56.48 on Saturday.
She was a fifth year senior as she opted for the extra year of NCAA eligibility after COVID-19 canceled spring sports last year.
