I’m back again this week to talk more about May and Mental Health Awareness Month. The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library has a long-standing commitment to support and advocate on issues related to mental health. Last week, we talked about our incredible, new and super user friendly online resource CredibleMind. Today, I’d like to talk to you about an in-person mental health program at the library, as well as some physical books we have on hand for checkout that support positive overall mental health and well-being.
On Thursday, May 26 join HCMPL and April Bridgman for Meditation & Yoga at the Library! From 3 to 4 p.m., April will be walking us through some guided meditations and stress relief and a quick Yoga sessions! April is currently the Yoga Instructor for the Breathe program at Light of Chance in Madisonville as well as a Yoga Instructor for the Hopkins County Family YMCA. April also has experience and training in Mindfulness and Meditation exercises.
Here are some helpful mental health materials we have at the library for checkout:
Big & Bold — Yoga for the Plus-Size Woman by Laura Burns. Despite what you may think, yoga is for every body! Larger women can experience freedom, comfort, strength, and mobility in their bodies through the practice of yoga, and Big & Bold: Yoga for the Plus-Size Woman shows you how. This book provides clear instructions for safely performing 43 poses (asanas) in a variety of seated, kneeling, standing, reclined, and restorative positions. Poses feature multiple options for body positioning and prop usage, so you can choose the variations and make the adjustments that work best for your body, without forcing it into a potentially dangerous position. Whether you are new to the world of yoga or simply seeking guidance on practicing in the comfort of your own home, the sample sequences—including clear examples on how to assemble the poses and breathing exercises for maximum benefits—are invaluable. Sequences targeting specific objectives are also provided, with four energizing practices and four relaxing practices organized as 10-, 30-, and 60-minute practices. You’ll also find recommendations for comfortable clothing and learn how to get creative with yoga props to add some fun to your practice and make poses more comfortable. Yoga is meant for every body.
Yoga for Runners by Christine Felstead — As a runner, you strike the ground 1,000 times per mile, with a force of two to three times your body weight. You can feel that impact in the muscles, ligaments, and bone structures throughout your body. Thankfully, Yoga for Runners addresses both the physical and mental demands of the sport. Whether you are new to yoga or have practiced for years, Yoga for Runners provides you with the most effective poses—88 poses in all. Each pose is described in detail to ensure correct execution, maximizing the physical benefit and decreasing the risk of injury.
Yoga for Kids DVD set — Get silly and get moving with these three full-length kid-friendly yoga practices designed for children ages 3-6. Make yoga a fun part of kids’ lives. Enjoy Kids Yoga and learn the joy of fitness with Kids Yoga.
This 30-minute practice is taught by children for children. It builds confidence and encourages children to develop into healthy, happy and strong human beings. Also included: The ABC’s or Yoga and Silly to Calm — Help relieve wild energy levels with this special yoga program designed to teach children to go from feeling silly, crazy and restless to quiet and calm.
Come visit us for Yoga in the Library and check out these useful materials! See you there!
