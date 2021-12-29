After two powerhouse performances in its last two games, the University of Kentucky will start the SEC schedule with a visit from Missouri on Wednesday night at Rupp Arena.
The Wildcats are 9-2 and ranked No. 18 as they get ready for a third straight game to be impacted by COVID. Missouri coach Cuanzo Martin announced Monday he had tested positive and was in protocol.
Martin will not coach the UK game. Assistant coach Cornell Mann will act as head coach of the game in Lexington.
Opponents were switched from a CBS Sports Classic game in Las Vegas from Ohio State to North Carolina on Dec. 18, and Louisville was replaced by Western Kentucky in a Dec. 22 game at Rupp Arena. That game was the best attended of the season, with not a full house, but in the range of 18-20,000 fans.
UK averaged 96.5 points in those two wins, with getting shots to fall and getting up and down the floor being the prime reasons for all the offense.
Kellan Grady was on target from distance, hitting 6-of-9 3-pointers on the way to 23 points against WKU. That was the second straight game Grady had found his range.
“Kellan hitting opens up everything, we’ve got Grandad sitting behind the 3-point line,” TyTy Washington said. “If me and Sahvir get to the paint, we’ve got floaters, or we can find Keion, Oscar, Kellan.”
That would be Keion Brooks Jr. and Oscar Tshiebwe, who has been a rebounding force for the Wildcats. Tshiebwe snared an incomprehensible 28 rebounds against the Hilltoppers.
Washington calls Grady Granddad because of the age of the graduate transfer from Davidson. UK conducted a Zoom press conference from Lexington on Tuesday in front of the SEC opener.
“He brings a happy spirit,” Washington said. “If he has 50 points or zero points, he’d still be the same, having fun. Off the court, Grandad acts like Grandchild. Guys like that bring happy spirits to the team.”
UK will have to bring a physical spirit to the Missouri game. Mizzou is 6-6 but will try to make it tough for UK to get the ball to Tshiebwe.
“We’re going to have to make some jump shots, teams that gave Missouri trouble made jump shots,” UK coach John Calipari said.
The next few months could be the most competitive in the SEC in a lot of years.
SEC is widely-regarded as the best conference in the country this season. Five teams are ranked in the Associated Press Top 25, six teams are rated among the top 50 of the NET rankings and eight are listed among the top 50 in KenPom.com’s latest rankings
Sahvir Wheeler evidently sounded the warning at a Monday practice for UK to be ready now the conference play was about to begin.
“He told me to expect it to get physical, to be ready because these games are very important for us but also for the teams we’re playing as well,” Washington said.
Jacob Toppin said Wheeler also emphasized additional communication on the floor will be needed through the rest of the season, especially in league play.
Toppin has been a serious spark off the bench in recent games, adding 12 points and six assists against WKU.
He had one of the highlights of the season so far with a spinning, helicopter drive and dunk against WKU. Toppin was asked if he had time to make mid-air calculations in a second while he was flying toward the basket.
“I just go with the flow of the game,” Toppin said. “That 360, Davion (Mintz) passed me the ball and that guy cut off my lane, if I would have never spun, I probably would have fell, and I was already in the air, so I had to put it up. 100% that brings energy. I believe our bench has been great, everyone is bringing energy, it shows how we’re connected.”
With COVID cancelations swirling around the sports landscape, there was again an emphasis on staying safe and healthy within the team.
“How do we stay healthy, how do we mitigate, how do we try to get ahead of this?” Calipari asked. “Four league games are canceled, let’s play three games, or two other games at least. If you’re down three games, you’re not making them up, we’ve got to be nimble and flexible, we don’t know where this is going.”
If UK is trying to put together replacement game with Gonzaga, for instance, that would have to be done within a 15-20 hour timeframe, and could involve a home-and-home arrangement, a neutral site kind of deal, anything seems possible from the way Calipari has talked recently.
“We have backups to our backups,” Toppin said of possible cancelations.
When a renewal with Indiana was brought up in those major opponent scenarios, Calipari said it wasn’t out of the question.
“That could be a possibility, we would have to look at where we play it,” Calipari said.
BOX INFORMATION
MISSOURI AT
NO. 18 KENTUCKY
Tipoff: 6 p.m. CT.
Site: Rupp Arena, Lexington.
Records: Missouri 6-6, 0-0 in SEC. Kentucky 9-2, 0-0 in SEC.
Series: Kentucky leads 13-2.
Last meeting: Missouri won 75-70 on Feb. 3, 2021 in Columbia, Mo.
TV: SEC Network.
Radio: WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.