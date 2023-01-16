Kentucky State Police were searching for an escaped Webster County inmate on Monday.
Authorities say that Richard Louis Harper, 45 of Morganfield, escaped the Webster County Detention Center at around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday. He was dressed in blue jeans and a tan jacket that said “Webster County Jail.” He is approximately 6’1” with blue eyes and gray hair.
Harper was arrested in August by the KSP on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing or evading police (on foot), no lights on bicycle, improper lane usage, failure to comply with bicycle safety regulations and contempt of court.
KSP asks the public to be on the lookout for Harper and if located, please contact KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313.
