Hopkins County Central (2-2) welcomed Union County (4-0) to Mortons Gap Friday night, where the Braves were in control the game from the first play from scrimmage.
Union picked off the Storm’s first pass, going on to jump out to a 14-0 lead. Hopkins Central finally got on the board with just 46.4 left in the period, but failed to convert the extra point, ending the first down 14-6.
The Braves continued to dominate in the second box, outscoring the Storm 22-0 until Hopkins Central pulled in an interception with just 0:42 left in the half. Issac Manning pulled in a pass in the red zone to add another TD. The half ended with Central down 36-12.
Both teams went scoreless in the third quarter, while Hopkins Central finally showed signs of life in the fourth, outscoring Union County 16-14 on a 20 yard pass from Earl to Jeremiah Groves and a running touchdown by Logan Rodgers. They ended the game down 50-28.
Earl led the Storm in offensive production, passing for 169 yards and two TDs, while running for an addition 108 yard with a TD for 277 yards of productions. Manning led the team in receptions with 104 yards and a TD. Jeremiah Groves had one reception for 17 yards with a touchdown, while Logan Rodgers ran for seven yards, also grabbing a touchdown.
Despite the loss, the Storm played the Braves closer than in the 2022 meeting, where Union County shut them out to take a 42-0 win.
Central will travel to Dixon next week to face Webster County.
Madisonville- North Hopkins
Huge plays were the key to the night for the Maroons on Friday.
After Marshall County (1-3) took a 12-0 lead over Madisonville-North Hopkins (3-1) in the opening quarter in Benton, Kanyon Johnson and Markezz Hightown exploded in the second period. With 56 and 72 to yard runs, respectively, the pair lifted the Maroons to a one point deficit by the half at 15-14.
The pair kept up the pace in the second half. Hightower opened the third quarter with a 63 yard run to put the ball on the one yard line, which he then pounded in to make it 22-15. Johnson added a 74 yard run in the third to help the Maroons outscore the Marshalls 32-7 for a 46-22 lead.
Johnson would grab another 59 yard TD in the fourth, while Louie Amprey would also get in on the action, scoring a 62 yarder for the Maroons who took a 70-30 win over the Marshalls.
Madisonville will host Graves County on Friday night.
