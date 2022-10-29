When you read The Messenger sports columns, you often see many names of people who are in the public eye while they are playing local youth and high school sports.
Years after their high school playing days, you might wonder whatever happened to that person. One of those individuals that has really been what I would call a “late bloomer” in sports and who has become extremely successful after his high school playing days is Nathan Downs.
Nathan Downs grew up with his father Jeff Downs who is now in Evansville and his mother Mary Nelson who is still in Madisonville. Downs was a golfer for Madisonville North Hopkins playing six years from the seventh grade through the 12th grade. He graduated in 2007.
Golf is unlike basketball and football in that golf is really not a spectator sport in high school.
Many of you will remember basketball and football players because you probably saw the games or saw their names in the paper. Golfers oftentimes toil and work on their games playing by themselves or are playing on a course in a match where there is only one or two other people.
After graduation from high school Downs ended up at Keiser University College of Golf in Port St. Lucie, Florida and graduated from there in September, 2013.
Keiser University College of Golf is where he received his associate’s degree and took courses in golf such as tournament operations, rules of golf, strategic management of golf operations, and advanced golf instruction.
This training had led him to a meteoric rise as a golf teacher, instructor and player. While at Keiser and continuing thereafter Downs was an Assistant PGA golf professional at the PGA Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida. He stayed there until December, 2014.
In December, 2014 Downs got a real break in the industry as he got to move to the prestigious Hurstbourne Country Club in eastern Jefferson County in Louisville where he worked under Head PGA Golf Professional Danny Baron.
For the next five years Downs worked closely with Baron in recruiting, hiring, training and managing a staff of 20 members. While in that position he was the 2018 Kentucky Professional Golf Association’s Assistant Golf Pro of the Year.
Downs developed a real reputation of promoting private lessons as he increased the annual number of private lessons given from 170 people in 2015 up to 230 people in 2018. Large credit for this increase goes to Downs’ promotion and the results of the students that he had in his lessons.
With this background he was able to move on to Head Golf Professional at Greenbrier Golf and Country Club in Lexington, Kentucky in September, 2019. In September, 2021 Downs was named the Director of Golfing Operations at Greenbrier Golf and Country Club in Lexington.
Along the way he has honed his already great personality by developing some interpersonal skills which have allowed him to develop a reputation throughout central Kentucky as a great instructor.
He was the 2020 Kentucky PGA Merchandiser of the Year and was a national finalist for that award. He has given over 2,500 private golf lessons and organized numerous clinic style groups to students of all levels. At the end of the day he is what we would also term a late bloomer who has “hit it big time” later in life.
He owes a lot of his great success today to his background where he learned the sport in his home town of Madisonville, Kentucky.
Downs stated, “I learned about golf and how to play the game from my stepfather Eric Nelson. It was really tragic that Eric developed covid in October, 2020 and passed away. However, his legacy lives on in his children and everyone that knew him”.
Downs has not forgotten, however, how to talk a little smack. I often say a lot of playing golf is not only playing the game but dressing the part and knowing how to talk the game.
Downs was quick to point out that his uncle and cousins, Barry Nelson, Josh Nelson and Caleb Nelson, are good golfers. However, Downs talked a little smack, noting, “They think they can hang with me on the course until we play. They quickly see they have no chance.”
Downs’ current endeavor is the development of a $5.5 million expansion to his Club. This includes a fitness facility, four simulators, a putt view green, a complete dining operation, physical therapy, and a kid’s activity center.
Downs and his wife, Lauren, have one child Emmett Dean. Like most other people in Lexington they have become big University of Kentucky fans and when he is not golfing, he is at a UK event.
It is great to catch up and hear that a former golfer has been able to be part of the sport for his entire life. Not only be a part of it but Nathan Downs has been extremely successful in his sport after high school as he has transitioned it to a career.
