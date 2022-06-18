Ohio Valley League Standings
North
TEAMW-L
1. Henderson Flash10-2
2. Dubois Bombers7-6
3. Madisonville Miners6-8
4. Louisville Jockeys4-7
5. Muhlenberg Co. Stallions4-7
6. Owensboro RiverDawgs2-11
SouthTEAMW-L
1. Full Count Rhythm10-2
2. Franklin Duelers8-3
3. Hoptown Hoppers7-5
4. Fulton Railroaders5-6
5. Paducah Chiefs3-9
