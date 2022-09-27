Three local golfers teed off on Monday in Owensboro at the KHSAA Semi State golf tournament at the Owensboro Country Club. Unfortunately all three missed the cut to advance to the Leachman Buick GMC Cadillac KHSAA State Golf Finals in Bowling Green.
Madisonville-North Hopkins junior Paul Harris finished second in last week’s Region 2 tournament with a final score of 72, securing his spot in Semi State. He was joined by Dawson Springs senior Gage Smiley who qualified with a 77, and North sophomore Ben Dickerson who posted a 78.
Harris and Dickerson finished the tournament knotted for 45, each shooting a 12 over 84.
Dickerson led the way for the Maroons on the back half, shooting a four over par 40, while Harris took bogies on six of nine holes to shoot a six over 42.
Harris opened the front nine with a birdie on OCC’s par five hole one. He then, however, turned in three bogies, a double bogey and a triple bogey to finish the tournament at 12 over.
Dickerson also struggled on the front half of the course, turning in an eight over par 44. He collected one birdie, finishing the par five hole three in four, but shot four bogies and three double bogies to finish the side with eight over par.
Dawson’s Smiley turned in a 20 over par 92.
He had one birdie in the match, finishing the par five third hole at one under.
Taylor County claimed the team victory, as well as taking the top two individual spots in the tournament. The Cardinals Luke Coyle shot a three under par 69 to take first in the Semi State Site One tournament.
Bowling Green and Marshall County will each advance as a team to the final round of the state tournament in Bowling Green.
