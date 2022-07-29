If you have followed my columns over the years, you will notice that I have been a large proponent of the multi-sport athletes.
Research shows that the vast majority of professional athletes, particularly the National Football League and Major League Baseball, are comprises of athletes who participated in more than one sport in high school.
The trend unfortunately seems to be specialization and many athletes are going to one sport.
Victoria Miller is one of those multi-sport athletes who achieved greatness in two sports during her high school career at Hopkins County Central High School.
Miller will be inducted into this year’s Hopkins Central Storm Athletic Hall of Fame. The ceremony will be held on Friday evening, September 2, as Coach Chris Manning’s current Storm football team entertains Muhlenberg County.
Miller’s initial sport, cross country, is often overlooked.
Many people think that cross country is just an extension of track but it is more than that. Unlike track which is on a smooth surface there are different cross country courses and cross country coaches can design courses to fit the typography of the host school.
Miller is the only runner in Lady Storm cross country history to qualify for the State meet in every year that she participated in high school cross country. In other words she ran in 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2007 and each time she qualified for the State meet.
During that tenure she was All-Hopkins County each year. This constitutes a team composed of the outstanding athletes in cross country from Madisonville North Hopkins, Hopkins County Central and Dawson Springs.
She was the anchor of the 2006 and 2007 teams that won the County championship.
Cross country is more than just an individual sport. You run individually but your score counts toward the team.
Much like golf, in cross country one of the goals is to maintain a lower score. The scores of the top five individual finishers from a school are counted which means conceivably they could finish one, two, three, four and five.
This would result in a perfect score for a team in a meet of 15. On the statewide level her best individual finish was fourth in the State in 2007.
Miller holds several individual statistics. One measure of a cross country runner is how they do in large invitational meets which are multi-team events.
During her career Miller finished in the top 15 on four different occasions during the 2005 season.
Miller is also remembered for her best team finish as part of the 2005 team that finished third in the Region.
Miller was more than just a cross country runner however as she was a rare person who then did not participate in track in the spring. Instead Miller was a member of Coach Jessie Huff’s Lady Storm softball team in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008.
Miller, who also played four years of softball, is a lesson in perseverance and can be applied to any athlete in any sport today.
Miller started out her freshman year and spent most of the season on the junior varsity team as the Lady Storm varsity team was loaded at that time with arguably the best program in Lady Storm history.
By the time Miller reached her sophomore season she had worked her way onto the varsity team. However, Assistant Coach Kent Akin vividly remembers the terrible experience of Miller at that time stating, “Victoria was a great bunter and she squared to bunt. However, the pitch hit her thumb and broke her thumb and she was out for the entire season”.
The injury may have derailed Miller but it did not stop her from continuing to work hard and achieve greatness. She went on to be a two year starter her junior and senior seasons.
She was a versatile player who played anywhere she could find a spot on the field serving as a catcher, outfielder and designated hitter. Miller had a career 280 batting average.
The highlight of her team career was in her senior season. The Lady Storm won the District and finished the regular season with 27 wins and 10 losses.
The Lady Storm had a record of 17-3 versus Regional foes and came very close to winning the Regional and losing 2-1 to Henderson County on May 30, 2008 to end Miller’s formalized athletic career.
Akin, who coached her in both sports, summarized her career very succinctly, “Victoria was a very determined young lady. She did not have the build you think of runners having but she worked hard every day and was driven to try to be the best she could be”.
Miller is also Hall of Fame worthy for what she has achieved after graduation. Many athletes unfortunately do not maintain success after their playing days are over.
Miller was Valedictorian for Hopkins Central in 2008 and graduated summa cum laude from Western Kentucky University and received a B.S. in Nursing.
She married former Storm golfer and tennis player David Saxon and they have moved around and seen the country as he has completed his medical school education and residency programs.
Miller has worked as an oncology nurse her entire career, primarily in the outpatient infusion setting providing chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatments. She has worked at Baptist Health Lexington, University of Michigan and Duke University Hospital.
Today Victoria Miller Saxon and her husband, Dr. David Saxon (cardiologist), live in the Paducah area and have one daughter, Lily.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com
