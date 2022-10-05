Last month, one of Dawson Springs’ native sons was named to the Metro Nashville Public Schools Hall of Fame by the Nashville Public Education Foundation.
K.C. Winfrey, a 1994 graduate of Dawson Springs High School, was the recipient of the Inspiring Leader Award, which was presented by Lipscomb University.
“I was completely humbled by the Inspiring Leader award — it came as a complete surprise,” said Winfrey. “I’ve always just tried to do the work for the kids and families I’ve been blessed to serve.”
While Winfrey’s career began in 1999 as a special education teacher for the Dawson Springs Independent School System, he served as Executive Principal of Cora Howe School in Metro Nashville from 2012 until the end of the 2021-22 school year. He is now the Executive Director of Schools for Metro Nashville.
“I’ve never lobbied for attention or awards because I think it is our human duty to serve others,” he said. “But, the recognition for my many years of work in Nashville was a needed boost for me both personally and professionally.”
It was in his role as a student at Dawson Springs that his ambition to pursue a career in education began to take shape.
“My first thought of being a teacher was in the sixth grade--I really liked my teachers in that grade,” Winfrey explained, specifically mentioning the influences of the grade-level teachers of that era: “Ms. Bowden, Mr. Luther, Mrs. Parsons, and Ms. Lindsey.”
However, Winfrey was in high school when he realized he was firm in his decision to pursue higher education to become a teacher.
“I’ve always said that Mrs. Judith Johnston in high school had the greatest impact on me during my K-12 years--she always highlighted the academic things where I demonstrated some talent,” he said. “This had a huge impact on me.”
“Without her, I would have never attended college,” he continued. “I was not a great K-12 student, so my whole life has been one big irony.”
His tenure with Metro Nashville began in 2003 as a special education teacher at Cora Howe, a position he would hold for eight years before being named Executive Principal.
“My passion my entire adult life has been to improve the lives of children with exceptional needs,” Winfrey said.
Of the leadership skills that earned his recent accolade, Winfrey said, “I think that relationship-building is the critical key factor in being a good leader, because successes are the things that happen on a daily basis.”
K.C. is the son of Jeff and Christy Winfrey of Dawson Springs. He and his wife Gene reside in Brentwood, Tenn. with their two sons, Aspen, 14, and Cruz, 11.
“Both my Dawson family and my Nashville family have had the greatest influence on my career,” Winfrey concluded. “The foundation that they have built for me to do work that is meaningful for others cannot be understated.”
“Awards are not important to me, but the work for others is why I get up every morning.”
