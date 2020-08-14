MADISON CUBS
Date Opponent Time
Aug. 18 at Batesville 6 p.m.
Aug. 20 at Salem 7 p.m.
Aug. 26 CORYDON 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 at Charlestown 7 p.m.
Aug. 29 MADISON INV. 9 a.m.
Sept. 2 at Silver Creek 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 3 GREENSBRG 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 8 at South Ripley 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 EAST CENTRAL 7 p.m.
Sept. 12 at Rock Creek 11 a.m.
Sept. 14 TRINITY LUTHERAN 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Scottsburg, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 HENRYVILLE 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 SOUTHWESTERN 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Jeffersonville7 p.m.
Sept. 26 BEDFORD N. LAWRENCE11 a.m.
Sept. 29 JENNINGS CO.7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at New Albany6:30 p.m.
Oct. 3 at Christian Academy 11 a.m.
Oct. 5 SHAWE 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 COLUMBUS EAST7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Floyd Central6:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 Class 3A Sectional TBA
-HHC games
SHAWE HILLTOPPERS
Date Opponent Time
Aug. 17 NEW WASHINGTON 7 p.m.
Aug. 19 at Rock Creek 7 p.m.
Aug. 21 MEDORA 7 p.m.
Aug. 24 at South Decatur 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 25 at Jac-Cen-Del6:30 p.m.
Aug. 28 at South Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 SWITZERLAND CO. 7 p.m.
Sept. 5 MADISON CHRISTAN 10 a.m.
Sept. 8 BORDEN 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Charlestown 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Lanesville 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Clarksville 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 SOUTHWESTERN7 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Oldenburg 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 MILAN7 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Trimble Co. 7 p.m.
Sept. 26 at Southwestern Inv. 9 a.m.
Sept. 28 at Rising Sun7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Switzerland Co.7 p.m.
Oct. 2 CROTHERSVILLE 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Madison 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 SOUTH RIPLEY7 p.m.
Oct. 15 Class 1A Sectional TBA
-ORVC games
SOUTHWESTERN REBELS
Date Opponent Time
Aug. 15 ROUND-ROBIN 9 a.m.
Aug. 17 at South Dearborn 7 p.m.
Aug. 18 CLARKSVILLE 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 at Salem 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 CROTHERSVILLE 7 p.m.
Aug. 29 at Madison Inv. 9 a.m.
Sept. 1 at Charlestown 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 JEFFERSONVILLE 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 RISING SUN7 p.m.
Sept. 10 JAC-CEN-DEL7 p.m.
Sept. 12 at Greenwood Inv. 9 a.m.
Sept. 15 at Milan6:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Shawe7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Madison 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Jennings Co. 7 p.m.
Sept. 26 SOUTHWESTERN INV. 9 a.m.
Sept. 29 NEW WASHINGTON 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at South Ripley6:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Austin 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 SWITZERLAND CO.7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Henryville 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 Class 2A Sectional TBA
-ORVC games
SWITZERLAND CO. PACERS
Date Opponent Time
Aug. 15 at Scottsburg 10 a.m.
Aug. 19 OLDENBURG 7 p.m.
Aug. 20 RISING SUN7 p.m.
Aug. 24 SOUTH DEARBORN 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 25 at South Ripley6:30 p.m.
Sept. 1 MILAN7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Jac-Cen-Del6:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Trimble Co. 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 MADISON 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Carroll Co. 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 NEW WASHINGTON 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Austin 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 JAC-CEN-DEL7 p.m.
Sept. 22 SOUTH RIPLEY7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Rising Sun7 p.m.
Sept. 29 SHAWE7 p.m.
Sept. 30 OWEN CO. 7 p.m.
Oct. 3 at Rising Sun Inv. 10 a.m.
Oct. 5 at Milan6:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Southwestern7 p.m.
Oct. 10 at New Washington Inv. 9 a.m.
Oct. 15 Class 2A Sectional TBA
