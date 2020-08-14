MADISON CUBS

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 18 at Batesville 6 p.m.

Aug. 20 at Salem 7 p.m.

Aug. 26 CORYDON 7 p.m.

Aug. 27 at Charlestown 7 p.m.

Aug. 29 MADISON INV. 9 a.m.

Sept. 2 at Silver Creek 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 3 GREENSBRG 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 8 at South Ripley 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 9 EAST CENTRAL 7 p.m.

Sept. 12 at Rock Creek 11 a.m.

Sept. 14 TRINITY LUTHERAN 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Scottsburg, 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 HENRYVILLE 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 SOUTHWESTERN 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Jeffersonville7 p.m.

Sept. 26 BEDFORD N. LAWRENCE11 a.m.

Sept. 29 JENNINGS CO.7 p.m.

Oct. 1 at New Albany6:30 p.m.

Oct. 3 at Christian Academy 11 a.m.

Oct. 5 SHAWE 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 COLUMBUS EAST7 p.m.

Oct. 8 at Floyd Central6:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 Class 3A Sectional TBA

-HHC games

SHAWE HILLTOPPERS

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 17 NEW WASHINGTON 7 p.m.

Aug. 19 at Rock Creek 7 p.m.

Aug. 21 MEDORA 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 at South Decatur 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 25 at Jac-Cen-Del6:30 p.m.

Aug. 28 at South Central 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 SWITZERLAND CO. 7 p.m.

Sept. 5 MADISON CHRISTAN 10 a.m.

Sept. 8 BORDEN 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 at Charlestown 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 at Lanesville 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 at Clarksville 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 SOUTHWESTERN7 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Oldenburg 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 MILAN7 p.m.

Sept. 23 at Trimble Co. 7 p.m.

Sept. 26 at Southwestern Inv. 9 a.m.

Sept. 28 at Rising Sun7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Switzerland Co.7 p.m.

Oct. 2 CROTHERSVILLE 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Madison 7 p.m.

Oct. 8 SOUTH RIPLEY7 p.m.

Oct. 15 Class 1A Sectional TBA

-ORVC games

SOUTHWESTERN REBELS

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 15 ROUND-ROBIN 9 a.m.

Aug. 17 at South Dearborn 7 p.m.

Aug. 18 CLARKSVILLE 7 p.m.

Aug. 25 at Salem 7 p.m.

Aug. 27 CROTHERSVILLE 7 p.m.

Aug. 29 at Madison Inv. 9 a.m.

Sept. 1 at Charlestown 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 JEFFERSONVILLE 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 RISING SUN7 p.m.

Sept. 10 JAC-CEN-DEL7 p.m.

Sept. 12 at Greenwood Inv. 9 a.m.

Sept. 15 at Milan6:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Shawe7 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Madison 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Jennings Co. 7 p.m.

Sept. 26 SOUTHWESTERN INV. 9 a.m.

Sept. 29 NEW WASHINGTON 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 at South Ripley6:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Austin 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 SWITZERLAND CO.7 p.m.

Oct. 8 at Henryville 7 p.m.

Oct. 15 Class 2A Sectional TBA

-ORVC games

SWITZERLAND CO. PACERS

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 15 at Scottsburg 10 a.m.

Aug. 19 OLDENBURG 7 p.m.

Aug. 20 RISING SUN7 p.m.

Aug. 24 SOUTH DEARBORN 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 25 at South Ripley6:30 p.m.

Sept. 1 MILAN7 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Jac-Cen-Del6:30 p.m.

Sept. 9 at Trimble Co. 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 MADISON 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 at Carroll Co. 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 NEW WASHINGTON 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 at Austin 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 JAC-CEN-DEL7 p.m.

Sept. 22 SOUTH RIPLEY7 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Rising Sun7 p.m.

Sept. 29 SHAWE7 p.m.

Sept. 30 OWEN CO. 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 at Rising Sun Inv. 10 a.m.

Oct. 5 at Milan6:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Southwestern7 p.m.

Oct. 10 at New Washington Inv. 9 a.m.

Oct. 15 Class 2A Sectional TBA

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.