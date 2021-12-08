Work began on Monday to demolition the Red Cardinal Inn, a former residential hotel on Hanson Road in Madisonville. The project is expected to last between two and four weeks.
According to Mayor Kevin Cotton, when work is complete, the property will be sold by the Master Commissioner on the courthouse steps. The property is zoned as “general industrial” and is located adjacent to property recently vacated by UPS.
The hotel was closed in the summer of 2020 due to safety concerns cited by the Madisonville Fire Department. Roughly 20 long-term residents were forced to relocate. At the time, owners stated that they were going to work with a contractor to try to reopen.
