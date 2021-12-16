A Hopkins County man was sentenced to 26 years in prison on Thursday after entering a guilty plea on two counts of first degree assault.
In August 2019, Hopkins County Sheriff deputies responded to Quail Run Apartments in response to a report of child abuse, where they say that located two children who showed signs of abuse. Both were transported to the hospital.
Caleb Cobb, 27, who was in charge of the children at the time was later arrested and charged with two counts of assault and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
On Thursday, Cobb entered a plea of guilty and was sentenced to 13 years for each case of assault, for a total of 26 years. Under Kentucky law, as a violent felony offender, he must serve at least 80%, or 13 years, of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. As part of his plea deal, he surrendered his right to appeal.
“The positive resolution in this case was in large part due to the outstanding police investigation by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, Det. Joe Stratton of the HCSO and the medical staff at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital,” said Commonwealth Attorney Kathryn Senter.
