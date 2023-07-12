Dawson Springs will celebrate its 75th Annual BBQ on July 28.
The current festival, commonly referred to by Dawsonians simply as “the BBQ,” consists of lunch, dinner, and a street fair, as well as a golf scramble, car show and 5K run. In modern tradition, it is a collective effort to raise funds for the Dawson Springs Community Center and is hosted by the center’s Board of Directors.
Dubbed “an old-fashioned barbecue and picnic” in 1949, the first event was held later in the year for a different purpose, but like today, takes the efforts of the entire community to be successful.
The first “Picnic and Barbecue” was held on Monday, September 26, 1949 and was sponsored by the Jaycees on the second day of the 24th Annual Southern Kentucky Fox Hunters Association Field Trial and Bench Show. According to the September 23, 1949 issue of The Dawson Springs Progress, the meet was expected to draw one of the largest crowds to assemble in Dawson Springs at that time—as the town planned to host 600 to 700 members of the organization during the four-day contest on September 25-28, 1949.
The headquarters for the members of the fox hunters association was the New Century Hotel. (The New Century Hotel was destroyed by fire in 1960.)
In preparation for the first barbecue picnic, local carpenters built stands for the concessions and barbeque building at the “old ball park” on Highway 62.
Noel Wise, then-president of the Jaycees, said that “the barbecue was for everyone” and was “an event whole families could attend and have fun,” in a barbecue preview.
While the Jaycees’ finance committee collected donations from local merchants to cover the expenses of the field trial and bench show, net proceeds from the picnic and barbeque were to be used for the “Community Youth Center and other civic affairs.” Most businesses closed at noon on that Monday so that the owners and their employees could attend.
Trap shooting contests were held during the barbecue that afternoon and were the most popular attraction. The picnic also featured games, of which bingo received top billing.
A dance, the Fox Hunter’s Ball, was also held in conjunction with the meet. The ball was held in the Hamby Well Building with music by Sye Kaymen’s Orchestra from Evansville. Admission was $2 per couple.
In his ‘About Town’ column, longtime editor of The Dawson Springs Progress, Niles Dillingham, tried to drum up support and encourage attendance at the first barbecue picnic.
“The barbecue and picnic is designed as a family affair, and everyone attending will have a grand time,” he said. “Plan to attend as much of the meet as possible; you will enjoy it, and the Jaycees need your help and cooperation.”
When asked by The Progress’ Inquiring Reporter if she was planning to attend the barbecue and picnic and the Fox Hunter’s Ball, Christine Wingo replied, “I know we will go to the dance, Harold wouldn’t miss that.”
Mrs. Cleatus Glover also responded to the inquiry. “I’m going to the barbecue and if I can get my husband to go, we will be at the dance,” she said.
“I haven’t decided if I will go or not,” Mrs. Sam Hopkins added. “I think it’s nice that we have something like this coming to Dawson Springs though.”
It is the goal of the present-day BBQ weekend to raise enough money to cover the operational costs of the community center for the next calendar year. But back in 1949, although the barbecue was well-attended, the Jaycees reported a loss. Be that as it may, the Fox Hunter’s Ball drew a large crowd to help “bring the Jaycees out of the red for the meet” as reported in the September 30, 1949 edition of The Dawson Springs Progress.
Since it was the 24th annual meeting of the Southern Kentucky Fox Hunters Association which initiated this tradition for Dawson Springs, it was only proper that a Dawsonian claimed top honors in the meet. Anna Laura, a fox hound owned by W.K. Beshear, won the all-age field trials. The hounds were judged on three casts occurring over the four-day period.
“The Jaycee barbecue and picnic was definitely a success, even though it wasn’t as well attended as expected,” Dillingham wrote following its first installment. “The barbecue was wonderful and for $1.50 you could get all you could eat.”
“The bingo stand, with Butch Wise’s help, had a good play,” Dillingham continued. “Almost everyone enjoyed the trap shoot, particularly the fox hunters.”
“The Jaycees should have a lot of credit for all of the hard work they did,” concluded Dillingham.
It was that hard work by the Jaycees in 1949 that launched a custom that all Dawsonians--past and present--look forward to. The barbecue has withstood the test of time--even surviving a global pandemic and EF-4 tornado.
Although the BBQ is now “always the 4th Friday in July” as printed on official event shirts, some things never change. After 75 years, you can still expect that “The barbecue and picnic is designed as a family affair, and everyone attending will have a grand time.” Take it from the late Niles Dillingham.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.