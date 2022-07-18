After getting canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 and 2021 due to a scheduling conflict with the city of Madisonville, the Annual Dust Bowl returns to Dr. Festus Claybon Park on Aug.5, 6 and 7.
It cost $225 to enter a team in pool play, with a guarantee of at least three games.
The annual basketball tournament serves as a major fund raiser for Light of Chance, a youth arts program that provides free after school art sessions for students in Madisonville beginning at fifth-grade. Anyone seeking more information or hoping to enter a team in the event should contact Light of Chance Executive Director Eric Logan at 270-339-0717.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.