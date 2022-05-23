Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan issued the following report of activities on Monday:
Earl R. Cook was charged on Friday with failure to appear.
Troy A. Kimbrew was charged on Friday with burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Jonathon M. Franklin was charged on Saturday with receiving stolen property over $1,000 but under $10,000.
Samantha L. Chapman was charged on Saturday with multiple counts of failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
Tyler Lee Craig was charged n Saturday with assault with minor injury.
Kevin Aaron Mitchell was charged on Sunday with assault with minor injury and terroristic threatening.
Mary E. Anderson was charged on Sunday with failure to appear.
Jason Lloyd was charged on Sunday with contempt of court/libel/slander.
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson reported the following activities on Monday:
Ricky Kiper was charged on Saturday with receiving stolen property over $1,000 but under $10,000 and two counts of failure to appear.
Troy Browning was charged on Saturday with obstructing a highway and public intoxication.
Nicholas Andrew Ryan Hancock was charged on Saturday with possession of marijuana, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
Leslie D. White was charged on Sunday with criminal trespassing.
Blake D. Caraway was charged on Sunday with criminal trespassing and failure to appear.
Phillip D. Phelps was charged on Sunday with failure to appear.
