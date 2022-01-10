Complete list of election filings

Complete list of filings for the 2022 election

Judge/Executive — Jack Whitfield Jr

Constable Dist. 2 — Darrel R. Todd

Constable Dist. 3 — James C. Woodruff

Constable Dist. 4 — Justin Slaton

Constable Dist. 5 — Bryan S. Anderson

Constable Dist. 6 — Scott Mitchell

Constable Dist. 7 — Brenda Anderson

Coroner — Dennis H. Mayfield

County Attorney — Chesley “Lee” Riddle

County Clerk — Keenan Alise Cloern

Jailer — Mike Lewis

Jailer — Lydon Logan

Madisonville City Council W1 — Misty Lee Cavanaugh

Madisonville City Council W2 — Jimmy Young

Madisonville City Council W2 — Tony Space

Madisonville City Council W2 — Amy Starr Sherman

Madisonville City Council W3 — Adam Townsend

Madisonville City Council W4 — Larry W. Noffsinger

Madisonville City Council W4 — Amy Watson Cruz

Madisonville City Council W5 — Frank Stevenson

Madisonville City Council W6 — Chad Menser

Madisonville City Council W6 — Glenda P. Wade

Magistrate Dist. 1 — Ricky Whitaker

Magistrate Dist. 2 — Timothy D. Whitsell

Magistrate Dist. 2 — Buddy Cardwell

Magistrate Dist. 3 — Vicki Dickerson Thomison

Magistrate Dist. 4 — Ronnie Noel

Magistrate Dist. 5 — Kim L. Hudson

Magistrate Dist. 6 — Charlie Beshears

Magistrate Dist. 6 — James Perry Utley

Magistrate Dist. 7 — Ryan W. Stallins

Magistrate Dist. 7 — Hannah Miner Myers

Mayor Madisonville — Kevin Cotton

Mayor Madisonville — Freddie J. Stafford

PVA — Pamela Jo Adams Baker

PVA — Joe Blue

Sheriff — Matt Sanderson

Surveyor — Thomas W Crabtree

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.