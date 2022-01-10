Complete list of election filings
Complete list of filings for the 2022 election
Judge/Executive — Jack Whitfield Jr
Constable Dist. 2 — Darrel R. Todd
Constable Dist. 3 — James C. Woodruff
Constable Dist. 4 — Justin Slaton
Constable Dist. 5 — Bryan S. Anderson
Constable Dist. 6 — Scott Mitchell
Constable Dist. 7 — Brenda Anderson
Coroner — Dennis H. Mayfield
County Attorney — Chesley “Lee” Riddle
County Clerk — Keenan Alise Cloern
Jailer — Mike Lewis
Jailer — Lydon Logan
Madisonville City Council W1 — Misty Lee Cavanaugh
Madisonville City Council W2 — Jimmy Young
Madisonville City Council W2 — Tony Space
Madisonville City Council W2 — Amy Starr Sherman
Madisonville City Council W3 — Adam Townsend
Madisonville City Council W4 — Larry W. Noffsinger
Madisonville City Council W4 — Amy Watson Cruz
Madisonville City Council W5 — Frank Stevenson
Madisonville City Council W6 — Chad Menser
Madisonville City Council W6 — Glenda P. Wade
Magistrate Dist. 1 — Ricky Whitaker
Magistrate Dist. 2 — Timothy D. Whitsell
Magistrate Dist. 2 — Buddy Cardwell
Magistrate Dist. 3 — Vicki Dickerson Thomison
Magistrate Dist. 4 — Ronnie Noel
Magistrate Dist. 5 — Kim L. Hudson
Magistrate Dist. 6 — Charlie Beshears
Magistrate Dist. 6 — James Perry Utley
Magistrate Dist. 7 — Ryan W. Stallins
Magistrate Dist. 7 — Hannah Miner Myers
Mayor Madisonville — Kevin Cotton
Mayor Madisonville — Freddie J. Stafford
PVA — Pamela Jo Adams Baker
PVA — Joe Blue
Sheriff — Matt Sanderson
Surveyor — Thomas W Crabtree
