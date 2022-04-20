Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.