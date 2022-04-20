Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan reported the following activity on Wednesday:
• Clinton T. Campbell was charged on Wednesday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanders reported the following activity on Wednesday:
• Polly A. Nance was charged on Monday with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting.
• Joseph Harris was charged on Monday with unlawful transaction with a minor and failure to appear.
• Olegario Tapia Medrano was charged on Monday with alcohol intoxication in a public place and burglary.
• Natasha M. O’Neal was charged on Tuesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, no registration plate and endangering the welfare of a minor.
• Matthew L. Pleasant was charged on Tuesday with trafficking in meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, endangering the welfare of a minor and tampering with physical evidence.
• Brian Heath McClain was charged on Tuesday with Failure to Appear.
