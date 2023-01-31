The Lady Maroons used a big first half to defeated Lyon County, capturing their 15th win of the season as they knocked off the Lady Lyons 58-44.
The Lady Lyons controlled the opening tip and jumped out to a 4-0 lead to start the game before the Lady Maroons were able to get their footing. At the 6:30 mark, Destiny Whitsell completed an inside pass to Amari Lovan, who put Madisonville on the board with an easy inside jumper. The two would connect again shortly after to tie the score at 4-4. Lyon County pulled back ahead to a four point lead, with the Lady Maroons slowly reeling them back in as the first eight minutes wound down.
With 2:30 left in the opening box, Whitsell would grab an offensive board and the put back to give the Lady Maroons their first lead at 11-10. The rest of the period would belong to Madisonville, who topped off a 10-0 run to head into the second quarter up 19-10.
The Lady Maroons opened the second box on fire, going on a 14-4 run to go ahead 33-14 by the middle of the quarter as the duo of Riley Sword and Jaycee Noffsinger combined to knock down four triples. The Lady Lyons battled back in the closing two minutes, trimming six off the Lady Maroons lead, but Madisonville still carried a 38-20 lead into the locker room.
Coming back from the locker room the Lady Lyons held Madisonville to nine points in the third quarter while adding 12 points to cut the Lady Maroons lead to nine points at 47-32 headed to the fourth.
In the final quarter the Lady Maroons kept pace with Lyon County. The Lady Lyons outscoring Madisonville 12-11 but thanks to a big first half, the Lady Maroons took the win 58-44 to grab their 15th win of the season.
With the win the Lady Maroons move to 15-6 on the season. They are currently fourth in the region at 8-4, and 3-1 in the District.
Riley Sword led the Lady Maroons with 19 points, nine rebounds, Destiny Whitsell with 17 points, and 16 rebounds. Amari Lovan had 10 points and six rebounds and five steals for the Lady Maroons. Jaycee Noffsinger finished with six points going two for three from behind the arc. Kailey Barber went two of five from three point land to finish with six points in the game.
The Lady Maroons are set to host Caldwell County February 3rd with tipoff set at 6:00.
