July 23, mark your calendars for the White Plains Hoop Fest. The Hoop Fest will be located at the Wyatt Whitaker Memorial Basketball Park which is located at 220 NW Railroad St., White Plains.
The Hoop Fest will feature a 3-on-3 tournament with 4 players per team. Entry fee is $100 per team.
Divisions are;
• Male/Female
• 3rd-5th grade
• Middle School
• High School
• Adults
Other than the tournament there will also be contests, music, prizes, food trucks, T-shirts and snacks.
For more info call Jim Hicks at jim.hicks@hopkins.kyschools.us or Brandi Hughes at 270-871-2848
