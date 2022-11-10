November is Native American Heritage Month. While Native American Heritage Month is celebrated nationally every November, Indigenous history and culture should be acknowledged all year long. Many Tribal Nations and Indigenous communities are the original occupants of this land, and this is a time to share stories, preserve history, and encourage respect of their heritage.
Preserving the stories and languages of a community is vital for strengthening the connection people have with their heritage and for preventing Indigenous erasure. In addition to amplifying Indigenous stories, the Library would like to highlight some books we have in our physical and online libraries. I’m sharing here a list of fantastic literature for adults, including both fiction and nonfiction titles, that highlight Native stories. These stories are as diverse as the writers from which they come—please note the numerous Tribal Nations represented here, all with their own governance, cultures, languages, and storytelling traditions. Some of these books are humorous, some devastating, some lyrical, some thrilling.
I am Sacagawea by Brad Meltzer — We can all be heroes. That’s the inspiring message of this New York Times bestselling picture book biography series from historian and author Brad Meltzer. Meet the series’ first Native American hero: Sacagawea, the Shoshone woman who accompanied Lewis and Clark’s expedition through the Louisiana Purchase. The book ends with a line of encouragement, a quote, photos, a timeline, and a source list. Here, readers will learn the story of Sacagawea and her journey as a translator with Lewis and Clark’s expedition to the Pacific Ocean.
Fry Bread: A Native American Family Story by Kevin Noble Maillard is a basically a love story to fry bread. This is a very cute picture book and for a bonus — there is a recipe for fry bread in the back! Fry bread links generation with generation and also connects the present to the painful narrative of Native American history. Navajo fry bread originated 144 years ago, when the United States forced Indians living in Arizona to make the 300-mile journey known as the “Long Walk” and relocate to New Mexico, onto land that couldn’t easily support their traditional staples of vegetables and beans. To prevent the indigenous populations from starving, the government gave them canned goods as well as white flour, processed sugar and lard—the makings of frybread.
Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley — As a biracial, unenrolled tribal member and the product of a scandal, Daunis Fontaine has never quite fit in—both in her hometown and on the nearby Ojibwe reservation. When her family is struck by tragedy, Daunis puts her dreams on hold to care for her fragile mother. The only bright spot is meeting Jamie, the charming new recruit on her brother’s hockey team. After Daunis witnesses a shocking murder that thrusts her into a criminal investigation, she agrees to go undercover. But the deceptions—and deaths—keep piling up and soon the threat strikes too close to home. How far will she go to protect her community if it means tearing apart the only world she’s ever known?
The Round House by Louise Erdrich — One of the most revered novelists of our time — a brilliant chronicler of Native-American life — Louise Erdrich returns to the territory of her bestselling, Pulitzer Prize finalist The Plague of Doves with The Round House, transporting readers to the Ojibwe reservation in North Dakota. It is an exquisitely told story of a boy on the cusp of manhood who seeks justice and understanding in the wake of a terrible crime that upends and forever transforms his family. Riveting and suspenseful, arguably the most accessible novel to date from the creator of Love Medicine, The Beet Queen, and The Bingo Palace, Erdrich’s The Round House is a page-turning masterpiece of literary fiction — at once a powerful coming-of-age story, a mystery, and a tender, moving novel of family, history, and culture.
There, There by Tommy Orange — Tommy Orange’s wondrous and shattering novel follows twelve characters from Native communities: all traveling to the Big Oakland Powwow, all connected to one another in ways they may not yet realize. Among them is Jacquie Red Feather, newly sober and trying to make it back to the family she left behind. Dene Oxendene, pulling his life together after his uncle’s death and working at the powwow to honor his memory. Fourteen-year-old Orvil, coming to perform traditional dance for the very first time. Together, this chorus of voices tells of the plight of the urban Native American--grappling with a complex and painful history, with an inheritance of beauty and spirituality, with communion and sacrifice and heroism. Hailed as an instant classic, There There is at once poignant and unflinching, utterly contemporary and truly unforgettable.
Now (and always) is the time to read American Indian stories, especially after they have been controlled, denied, and silenced for too long. For more information on Native American Heritage Month, check out https://nativeamericanheritagemonth.gov/ . For more information on the materials HCMPL has to offer on this subject, stop by or check out www.publiclibrary.org/online-resources.
