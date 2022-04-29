One of the most familiar faces on the local athletic and educational scenes for the last 40 years throughout Webster and Hopkins Counties has been Diane Oakley.
Diane Oakley is now being recognized for a lifetime of work and achievements in education and in sports as she will be inducted into the Webster County High School Hall of Fame on Friday night, August 26. The Diane Oakley story starts out on Cedar Street in Providence, Kentucky as a true multi-sport athlete.
Oakley grew up in an era playing sports in neighborhood yards not on traveling teams. Oakley stated, “I really appreciate the Herb and Shirley Denham and Tardy and Judy Green families letting us play in their backyards. I never had a basketball goal of my own.”
Oakley is remembered most for her basketball but long before we had high school softball Oakley was a standout on the softball field. Oakley played in the era of slow pitch softball before we had girls’ fast pitch softball. She was a shortstop, pitcher and first baseman in summer softball leagues prior to girls’ high school softball.
Oakley was a big hitter who often got walked a lot on the smaller fields because she was such a homerun hitter.
The spring sport in that era for female athletes was not softball but was track. Oakley was on the Providence High School track team medaling at the State meet in her sophomore and junior years in shotput and discus and by the time she graduated from Providence High School in 1979 she held the girls’ shotput record of 40’ 1”.
Oakley is remembered as a great softball and track star and most people remember her greatness on the basketball court. She was a five year starter at Providence High School as an eighth grader in 1974 in the second year of girls’ basketball up until her senior season in 1979. She scored 1,505 points and had a 47 point game her senior year for Coach Wayne Morris.
Oakley was All-District in 1975 through 1979, All-Three Rivers Conference, and was All-Regional in 1975, 1978, and 1979. As hard as it was to get recognized in rural western Kentucky at that time, she was Honorable Mention All-State her junior and senior years.
This tremendous high school career led to a basketball scholarship to Murray State University. Oakley recently reflected, “I credit a lot of my college basketball to the Hust family as they took me to a Belmont game in Nashville to see Charlie Hust and Duane Bolin play. Barbara Hust was a cheerleader and the preliminary game to the mens’ basketball game was a college game involving the Belmont women. I did not know college basketball was a possibility for women until that night but I declared right there that I, too, would one day play college basketball”.
While at Murray State with the Lady Racers she was the Most Improved Player in 1980, was the team MVP in 1982 and 1983, and led the team in scoring and rebounding in 1982 and 1983.
She finished her career at Murray State as 11th all-time in points with 1,366 and had five 30 plus games in her career with the Lady Racers.
Oakley was All-OVC Freshman Team 1980, All-OVC Second Team 1982, and All-OVC First Team in 1983.
Injuries may have had a part in derailing her professional career. She was drafted to a team in England. However, she had had two broken ankles in her junior and senior years in high school and had had broken ankles again in her sophomore and senior years in college.
Those injuries led her to choose a career in education and along the way she coached with legendary girls’ Coach Phil Gibson at Webster County, taught and coached at Providence High School, and then taught for 25 years in the Hopkins County Schools before returning to Webster County Schools in 2015.
She never got to go as a player to the State Tournament but she went as a Coach with Coach Gibson with the 1983-84 Webster County team.
She may have retired from teaching in 2018 but she continued to be involved in the education of youth as she has taken a position as a McKinney Vento Homeless Coordinator. Oakley plans to do this for one more year before retiring with 40 years in education.
She is also the Chaplain at her Church and serves as the Chaplain when the head Pastor is out of town. It is common to see her filling the pulpit on special occasions or performing a funeral around this area.
Like she was on the basketball court, Oakley remains a fighter. She was stricken with colon cancer but has recovered last year.
Oakley has had a great career in education and sports. It is personally great for me to see a childhood friend get this small recognition that she deserves for a lifetime of achievements.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com.
