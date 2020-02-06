The end of an era came at 1:46 p.m. Saturday afternoon in a control room at Paradise Fossil Plant near Drakesboro, as retired Tennessee Valley Authority operator Jim Chappell took Unit 3 offline.
Chappell was the electrical control wing operator that placed the coal-fired Unit 3 in service in February 1970. He said Monday, when first asked to take the unit out of service, he resisted.
He changed his mind upon reflection.
“Given the severity of the blow to our community, I knew it was not about me,” Chappell said. “It was about this community, the fantastic operators throughout the years, and the operators who retired her with dignity. Yeah, I was the dude that tied that thing on ... and was the one who brought her off. The ol’ gal for 50 years performed well because she had good people looking after her.”
Chappell began his TVA career in July 1965 and retired in July 1999.
“I sure hope one of these days, Muhlenberg County can get a nice industry — or even nicer — that can help this community the way Paradise has,” Chappell said.
Jim Phelps, engineering manager at Paradise, said Monday though the deadline for closure was at the end of the calendar year, the decision to shutter the unit Saturday will save the federal utility millions of dollars in maintenance costs during the upcoming spring outage season.
“For 50 years, Unit 3 has served the valley great,” Phelps said. “Employees and the community should be very proud of the legacy (of the fossil plant). TVA is moving on to other things.”
The TVA Board of Directors approved the closure of the final coal unit at Paradise on Feb. 14, 2019, in Chattanooga. The 5-2 decision came along with a 7-0 decision to close the Bull Run Fossil Plant in Anderson County, Tenn.
At the time, financial officers with TVA said $1.3 billion in capital investment at the plants would have been needed should they have remained open into the far-reaching future. As well, Paradise — which once operated three coal-fired units — was a base-load facility, with officials saying generation demands throughout the valley had changed dramatically. Unit 3 was reported to have only been running about 10% of the time.
Phelps said the unit required a significant amount of time to cycle up when it was needed, while a power generation facility such the Paradise Combined Cycle Plant — a natural gas-fired facility — requires mere minutes.
Former CEO Bill Johnson said in 2019 TVA aims to have a flexible and diverse fleet, and even with the closures of the plants, coal would still generate about 17% of the total production for the utility. Johnson pointed out at the time, there were five additional coal plants — owned by other utilities — which were scheduled for closure in Kentucky.
Phelps said demolition at the Paradise Fossil Plant will take years, but it will remain “cold, dark and dry” in the interim.
The manager said the unit was removed from service under normal conditions and had operated about five years with no reportable safety issues. A full contingent of workers will remain on-site for about a month.
“The mood around here on Saturday was bittersweet but there was a lot of pride, as well,” Phelps said.
Families and numerous former employees were on hand as Unit 3 went cold.
As for the future of the site once demolition is complete, Phelps said there is a proposal to construct a 700-megawatt simple-cycle gas plant, though nothing has been finalized.
TVA’s peak load is expected to remain around 30,000 megawatts through 2037, according the utility’s 2019 Integrated Resource Plan.
The IRP outlines TVA’s goals to match power-generation fleet capacity with its mission goals of low-cost reliable power, carbon dioxide reduction and environmental stewardship in water consumption, waste and land use acreage.
While no wind generation expansion exists in the IRP, natural gas and solar generation are significant in all five study strategy portfolios. Nuclear expansion was selected in only one scenario of the IRP.
The 2019 IRP can be viewed at TVA.com. In the search box, input “2019 IRP.”
