Alabama has been one of the most mystifying teams in college basketball this season.
The Tide has wins over then-No. 1 Gonzaga, then-No. 2 Houston and No. 14 Tennessee in late December. The Tide also lost at Memphis, to Davidson in Birmingham, at Missouri, at Mississippi State and at Georgia.
The Tide beat No. 4 Baylor 87-78 last Saturday, but they were romped 100-81 at No. 1 Auburn on Tuesday. Kentucky will be the third straight opponent in the top 5 that Bama has faced.
The Wildcats are No. 5 and have been one of the most dominant teams in the country over the last few weeks. They are 18-4, 7-2 in the SEC. Alabama is 14-8, 4-5 in the league. Tipoff is 7 p.m. CT and the atmosphere is expected to be charged as usual for an SEC road game involving the Wildcats.
“You’re on the road, they beat some of the top-ranked teams in the country, it’s going to be a really hard game for us to win, we know that,” UK coach John Calipari said Friday.
Kellan Grady believes UK will see Alabama at peak performance in this game.
“I expect them to be great on Saturday,” Grady said. “We’re coming to town, just to be blunt, a lot of times that creates an electric environment, we need to be prepared for it.”
For a second straight media session, Calipari focused on how UK will have to play with increased toughness over the rest of the season, in light of the physical matchup its 77-70 win over Vanderbilt turned into.
“We have to enjoy that kind of game. You can’t shy away from it,” Calipari said of his message to the Wildcats. “If they want to play that way, we got to win anyway. But that’s the kind of stuff when you have a veteran team, they understand. If you’re a kind of guy that shies away from that kind of play, you’re going to play less. Accept it.”
Bama will be athletic, aggressive in running the floor and looking to shoot the 3.
Grady said his team would be fine in a speed game.
“We hope they do,” Grady said. “We welcome it. We’re so conditioned to play that fast. We’d love for the game to be a track meet, we think we have an advantage there.”
UK certainly has shown an advantage in having an abundance of scoring options. Grady is one of five starters scoring in double figures, he is hitting for 12 points a game, has a team-best 66 3-pointers on an SEC-best 44.2% 3-point shooting rate.
“I think the fans love us not only because of the way we play basketball but how we share it with each other,” said TyTy Washington, who is scoring 12.8 points a game. “We’re all brothers here. We care for each other. We don’t care who has the most points. We just want to win.”
Grady thought the Wildcats had this kind of potential for offensive balance after workouts in the summer and fall.
“I’ve been saying since before season commenced that we’ve got six, seven eight guys capable of having 20-point outings,” Grady said.
Rebounding machine Oscar Tshiebwe leads UK with 16.1 points and leads the nation with 15.2 rebounds a game. Tshiebwe’s 16 double-doubles ranks third-best in the country.
There has been more emphasis on guarding 3-point shooters for Kentucky over the last month, which should help going against Alabama.
The Crimson Tide is led by three players who average double figures in Jaden Shackelford (17.6 ppg), Jahvon Quinerly (14.8 ppg) and Keon Ellis (12.0 ppg). The trio combines to account for 54% (44.4 of the 81.4 points per game average), 70% of the 3-pointers made (143 of 205), 52% field goals made (324 of 625) and 52% of the total free throws made (185 of 335).
Shackelford, a junior guard, has been on a tear as of late, collecting 20 or more points in four of Alabama’s last five games. Over the five-game span, Shackelford is averaging 22.4 points, 5.2 rebounds.
NO. 5 KENTUCKY AT ALABAMA
Tipoff: 7 p.m. CT.
Site: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa,Ala.
Records: Kentucky 18-4, 7-2 in SEC. Alabama 14-8, 4-5 in SEC.
Series: Kentucky leads 114-40.
Last meeting: Alabama won 70-59 on Jan. 26, 2021 in Tuscaloosa.
TV: ESPN.
Radio: WOMI-AM 1490; WKTG-FM 93.9.
