Retha Ann Poe, 73, of Providence, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was born June 20, 1949 in Providence, KY to the late Curtis Gibson and Mildred Lanham Tucker. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Mitchell Poe; a life partner, Carl Campbell; two sons, Anthony “Tony” Poe and John Wayne Poe; and siblings, Shirley Schindley, Larry Gibson, Alisa Gibson, and Carla Gonzalez.
Mrs. Poe loved to write songs, paint gourds, and to cook. She enjoyed listening to Maroon 5. She was all about her family, and her dog, Jake.
She is survived by her children, Janell Travis of Providence, Lynn (Donald) Alford of Providence, and Ronnie Lee (Isis) Poe of Providence; siblings, Connie (Mark) Faughender of Benton, KY, Christy Felker of Providence, Cathy Berry of Providence, Buster Tucker of Illinois, Jimmy Tucker of Princeton, KY, and Jeannie (Sammy) Atkins of Madisonville; along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, February 20, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home Providence Chapel with Bro. Robert Allen. Burial will follow in Green Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Joe Poe, Dylan Poe, Little Ron Poe, Arizona Hunnicutt Poe, Josh Harris, and Bubby Travis.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
