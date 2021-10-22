On Wednesday night, Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton and his wife, Donna, were honored in a special nationwide event in which they were named 2021 Angels in Adoption by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute. It is an honor the couple never sought but humbly accept because of the attention is brings to the adoption community.
“Kevin and I were unable to have children of our own due to a medical condition, “ said Donna. “I had been around foster kids growing up. I always thought it was amazing how someone could take in a child that was not their own and make them a part of the family.”
Through the years, the Cottons have fostered 46 children in their home. Of those, they have adopted three.
Each year the CCAI recognizes individuals from around the country for their passion and dedication to adoption and improving the lives of children in need of permanent, loving homes with the CCAI Angels in Adoption Program. The three day event culminates in the Angels in Adoption Gala, a black tie affair that brings thousands of people to Washington, D.C.,in their honor. Celebrities, professional athletes, members of congress and state governors all gather together during this ceremony where these families and individuals are shown the respect they deserve.
Except in 2021 that didn’t happen.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, instead of three days in our nations capital and a giant ceremony featuring celebrities and politicians, this year’s Angels in Adoption Gala was hosted virtually. Of course the celebrities and politicians were still involved, including ‘Today Show’ host Hoda Kotb and 20 time-World Medalist and 17-time Paralympic gold medalist Tatyana McFadden. Kotb is herself an adoptive mother, while McFadden was adopted as a child.
“I don’t feel like we missed out on anything,” Kevin said about not being able to attend the event. “I mean, it would have been pretty cool, but just being considered for this award was honor enough.”
In all the CCAI honored 75 Angels in Adoptions from 40 different states. Winners of the award must be nominated by a member of congress.
“Mayor Kevin Cotton and his wife Donna Cotton consistently give back to the community by fostering children in their home,” Congressman Jamie Comer said on the House Floor yesterday. “I appreciate the profound contributions the Cottons have made and am grateful for their dedication to the gift and treasure of adoption. The nomination is symbolic of their devotion to children, as well as an ambitious and caring vision for the lives of others. On behalf of all my constituents, I congratulate them on their efforts to make the dream of a family a reality for children in need.”
But while the CCAI was honoring families like the Cottons, Kevin Cotton was more concerned with recognizing the organization for its work.
“To have an organization like this that is interested in hearing from people about their real life experiences with foster care and adoptiom is amazing,” he said. Being able to use those experience to help other potential foster and adoptive families as a resource could make all the difference.
“It’s been an absolute honor to serve each of the kids that we’ve welcomed into our home,” Kevin concluded.
The entire 2021 Virtual Angels in Adoption Gala can be viewed online at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgpvkZ9JW6U
