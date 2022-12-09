Happy December! HCMPL is celebrating the holidays with some really fun programs. I’d like to share with you what is happening this month. Don’t miss your opportunity to join in on the fun.
On Saturday, December 10th, HCMPL’s annual Trim-A-Tree is back! Join Ms. Shanna and Ms. Ashley at our ornament stations as we get ready for Christmas. Each participate will have the chance to craft multiple ornaments and a holiday gift bag. This free program is for all ages and you may even find some sweet snacks to enjoy.
On Tuesday, December 12th, we have a new program for you. Come check out our new Virtual Reality Stations! You can stop by or call us at 270-825-2680 to schedule your 30 minute session now! No experience necessary. VR stations are free and for patrons 12 years old and up. Our Oculus VR headsets are loaded with tons of games and experiences for you to enjoy.
Do you enjoy chess? Have you always wanted to learn? Join us for Chess Club on the 3rd Thursday of each month, beginning at 3pm! No experience necessary. Our next chess club meeting is Thursday, December 14th. See you there!
Game Night is back! Join us Tuesday, December 27th at 5pm as we get our game on! Board games, card games, you name it. Play a game from our extensive board game library or bring your own. All ages welcome!
Lastly, I’d like to share our awesome Holiday giveaway with you. Want a chance to win a Victrola 8-in-1 Bluetooth Record Player & Multimedia Center? Check out ANY item from HCMPL or DSBL between December 1 — December 21 and you are automatically entered into our Holiday Giveaway! One entry per library card per day — that’s 21 chances to win! More about our prize: Valued at $200, this 8-in-1 Victrola Bluetooth Record Player & Multimedia Center not only plays your Vinyls on a 3 speed turn table, but also has a CD & cassette player, FM radio, Bluetooth, a remote control, and Aux & headphone jack for audio streaming from your smartphone. Stop by & check out any item TODAY for your chance to win!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.