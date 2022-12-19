The wins just keep coming on the south side of Hopkins County.
Hopkins County Central’s girls’ basketball team earned their sixth consecutive win Thursday with a hard-fought road decision over Lyon County, 40-37.
The streak matches the Lady Storm’s longest from 2021-22 when they tore through the Class 2A Tournament, reaching the championship game.
Central overcame a rough offensive outing by playing stifling defense against the Lady Lyons. The Lady Storm shot just 19-of-56 from the field for 33.9%, but held their hosts to 11-of-46 for 23.9%.
The Lady Storm came back from a 19-16 halftime deficit to regain the lead headed into the final period.
Balanced scoring in the third frame pushed Central out to a 30-27 advantage with eight minutes left in the contest. Mercy Sutton and Lillie Whitaker Greer both scored four points in the stanza, and Brooklyn Clark knocked down HCCHS’s only 3-pointer of the game to outscore Lyon, 14-8.
Emile Jones paced the Lady Storm with a game-high 14 points on 7-of-15 from the floor.
Mercy Sutton scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for her fourth double-double in the first seven games of the season.
Clark added seven points to the HCCHS total, followed by Tyah White with five and Whitaker-Green with four.
The Lady Storm will be at the Beaver Dam Tourism Hall of Fame Classic this week, with their first game against Webster County today at noon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.