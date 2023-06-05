According to the transportation director of Pennyrile Allied Community Services (PACS), a lack of riders ultimately forced officials with PACS and the city of Madisonville to decide to end the once popular Go Madisonville Transit bus system.
“Our two bus routes in Madisonville run for 10 hours per day,” said Vicky Pennington. “Since COVID-19 we’ve seen our numbers decline. Now we averaging about 20 bus riders per day. The busses will sometimes go for hours without a single rider on them.”
Over the course a year, that works out to be just under 7,300 riders for a service that costs around $250,000. PACS and the city of Madisonville split that operating cost 50/50.
Although they are both factors in the decision, the day-to-day cost and the lack of riders is not the only factor. Pennington said that the two busses PACS currently operates each have over 300,000 miles on them. That lack of riders since 2020 has left the organization unable to purchase new busses.
“I didn’t start until March 2020, so I can’t say from personal experience what the pre-COVID numbers were,” Pennington said. “I’m told that before that the busses were almost always near capacity. At times there would be lines and people would have to wait almost an hour for the bus to come back.”
Go Madisonville Transit was established in 2017 with the goal of serving 5,000 passengers per year. That goal was reached in only four months, and by the services one-year anniversary the program had provided rides for over 18,000 passengers. That is a far cry from the 20 passengers per day that are riding now.
“I hated to make this announcement,” said Pennington. “Many of those 20 people tell us that its the only way they have to get to work. I don’t know if the COVID stimulus money helped people who were riding the bus purchase vehicles, or if they just decided they didn’t need to ride the bus.”
According to Madisonville mayor Kevin Cotton, when the Madisonville City Council prepared the 2023-24 budget, the approximately $119,468.81 in city funds that would have gone to operate Go Madisonville Transit were transferred to the city’s road fund to allow for the paving of more city streets.
“PACS told us that most of the people using the bus routes are already eligible for PACS transportation,” Cotton said.
In addition to offering rides to those who are Medicaid eligible, PACS also has a paid public transportation option. Instead of waiting at a bus stop, those looking for rides will need to call ahead and schedule a pick-up at 270-821-3232.
PACS costs $3.75 for the first three miles, and $1.25 per mile for each additional mile.
That will mean a significant increase for paid customers needing a ride. Go Madisonville charges just $2 for one-way trips on its schedule routes. The service also offers $8 weekly passes and $25 monthly passes. Those options will no longer be available at the end of June.
