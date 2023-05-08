After struggling for much of the season, Hopkins County Central pulled things together on Friday, outhitting Heritage Christian Academy 8-2 on their way to a much needed blowout win, shelling the Warriors 16-1.
After holding the Storm scoreless in their first at bat, HCA took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but Hopkins Central wasn’t having it. In the top of the second, Ian Kinkade reaching first after getting hit by a pitch and working his way around the bags and making it home off a Brantley Harris groundout to third, making it 1-1. Cameron White then scored on a wild pitch, putting the Storm out in front 2-1.
From that point on, Storm pitcher Brantley Harris put on a good show, holding the Warriors scoreless while the offense did its part. Central added nine runs in an explosive fourth inning, then three in the fifth and two in the sixth to take a 16-1 win.
Brantley Harris got the win for the Storm allowing only two hits, one run and one walk while striking out three over five innings
2B: K. Allen, J. Brasher TB: J. Brasher 4, K. Allen 2, G. Brasher 1, J. Mitchell 1, B. Harris 1, I Kinkade 1 HBP: B. Harris, I. Kinkade SB: B. Harris 3, I. Kinkade 3, T. Schmaltz 2, E. Earl, J. Brasher E: E. Earl, J. Brasher, B. Smith
