The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library has a total of 9 employees from both the Main Branch and the Dawson Springs Branch. I thought it would be a fun idea to interview HCMPL staff so you, the reader, could get to know us all a little bit better. Today, we are chatting with our Director, Joel Meador.
What is your position at HCMPL and how long have you worked here? I am the Director of the library and have worked here since 2013.
What do you like best about your job? I enjoy its variety, generally no two days are ever the same. I also love being surrounded by so many opportunities for lifelong learning. But most, I love being a part of an amazing team dedicated to serving the community and helping others attain their dreams and improve their quality of life.
Besides books, what are you passionate about? Music and photography
When you’re not reading, what are you doing? Being with my fiancée and playing with my dog
If you had one superpower, what would you choose? Time travel
Tell us about one book you really love. A River Runs Through It by Norman Maclean. This has been my favorite book (and movie) since high school. Maclean’s writing is achingly beautiful with the best first and last sentences of any book I’ve ever read. It is an American classic and one of the few, if not only, books I’ve read that its movie matched its greatness — probably because much of Robert Redford’s narration comes straight from Maclean’s book.
What are you currently reading (or what was the last book you read)? Aston Martin: Made in Britain by Ben Collins; Last Train to Memphis by Peter Guralnick; and The Terror by Dan Simmons
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.