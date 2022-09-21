Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons finished as regional runners-up on Tuesday at the Henderson Country Club, shooting a total team score of 380, while Lady Maroon Karra Tucker took the top spot.
Tucker claimed her place as the regional champion with a 68 (-4). Grace Riddle shot a 98 , Caroline Lovvorn shot a 99, Carmon Todd shot a 115.
Daviess County took the overall team championship, with Lady Panther Claire Reynolds finishing second in the individual standings with a 73.
Daviess County and Madisonville-North both advance as teams to next week’s semi-state at the Owensboro Country Club. The top 10 golfers not on either of those teams will move on as individuals.
