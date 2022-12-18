For the second week in-a-row, the Maroons and Patriots emerged from the Grace Baptist Open at the Hopkins County Archery complex on Saturday with overall wins in the high school and middle school divisions respectively. Both teams also recorded scores that should qualify them for the 2023 KY NASP State Tournament.
The Maroons claimed the win the high school division, posting a score of 3,224 and 156 tens. Hopkins County Central was second at 3,168 with 104 tens. Fort Campbell was third, followed by Heritage Christian Academy, MNHHS #2, Union County and HCCHS #2.
Madisonville-North Hopkins senior Zeke Franklin took the top overall spot in the tournament, shooting a 289 with 21 tens. Jadin Lile was second for the Maroons, shooting a 281 with 14 tens, Nathan Gillette (279, 14), Iliana Deras (278, 13) and Addie Burns (277, 16).
Hallie Groves was the highest finishing archer for Hopkins County Central, recording a 284 with 16 tens. Rylin Clayton (272, 11) was the second highest finishing member of the Storm squad, followed by Joshua Robinson (271, 11), James Turner (268, 10) and Will Carter (267, 9).
In the middle school division, the JMMS Patriots claimed their second win of the season, posting a team score of 3,053 with 87 tens. Webster County Middle School was second (2,983, 70), followed by Browning Springs (2,551, 53), WCMS #2, South Hopkins, Union County Middle and JMMS #2.
James Madison Middle School’s Ashbie McGuyer took the top overall spot in middle school, shooting a 281 with 13 tens. Teammate Westyn Miles grabbed the top middle school boy’s position with a 268 and 12 tens. Zoe Barger was fourth overall with a 265 and 10 tens, followed by Abbigail Mathias in fifth (265, 5) and Keagan Gish in 7th (262, 8).
Also shooting in the middle school division were Browning Springs and South Hopkins Middle School.
The top five for the Bears were:
Beyli Deras — 250, 8
Jackson Pohlman — 239, 9
Kloe Dewitt — 235, 5
Maximillian Davis — 234, 8
Kaleb Dunkley — 226, 6
Top five for South Hopkins were:
Evelyn Kinsley Sharrber — 240, 4
Ryleigh Sailing — 227, 3
Khloe Evans — 225. 4
Sawyer Littlepage — 214, 5
Morgan Adams — 207, 5
Although Breman was once again the only elementary team to post a full team result, the top overall spot in the tournament went to West Hopkins’ Cooper Winstead. He shot a 275 with 12 tens.
As the Grace Baptist tournament was officially a state qualifier, scores posted in the event will count towards making teams eligible for the post season. High School teams are required to post a score of 3,000 to be eligible for the state tournament, while middle school teams must post a 2,900. These scores should make both JMMS and Webster County Middle eligible for this season’s state tournament, while Madisonville, Central and Fort Campbell all posted eligible scores.
State qualifying scores are used to determine state tournament eligibility following each regional tournament, where the top teams automatically advance.
