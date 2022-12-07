After grabbing a win in just their second game of the season, the Dawson Springs Panthers have dropped their last three-in-a-row despite some outstanding performances by some of their players.
On Saturday the Panthers hosted the Cardinals of Livingston Central., with the game ended in a heartbreaking overtime period.
Dawson Springs jumped out in front in the first period, taking a 19-13 lead after the first eight minutes. Montgomery Johnston poured in 10 points in the first quarter to lead his Panthers.
In the second period the Cardinals battled back, outscoring the Panthers 15-9 in the second period to tie the game at 28-28 heading to the halftime break.
Livingston Central would once again come out on top in the third, outscoring Dawson Springs 18-17 to take a 46-45 lead into the final period, where the Panthers would battle back, tying the game up at 57-57 at the end of regulation.
In overtime, the Cardinals would outscore the Panthers 9-1 to take a 6-58 win.
Johnston led the Panthers in scoring, knocking down 34 points in the contest. Rex Blue, Jaydon Plunkette and Casey Fain each scored six. Jaxen Thomas had four, while Robert Bullock scored two.
On Monday the Panthers traveled to Mortons Gap, where the Storm came out on top of a 81-42 contest.
Hopkins County Central led 27-11 after one, and were up 35-22 by the half.
In the second half it didn’t get much better for the Panthers as Centrals defense held them to only eight points in the third quarter and 12 points in the fourth for a 81-42 final.
The Panthers where led by Sophomore Montgomery Johnston with 12 points, Rex Blue and Casey Fain both had eight points, Jaydon Pluckette and Jaxen Thomas both had five points, Robert Bullock and Bryden Mann both had two points in the effort.
On Tuesday night the Panthers faced Community Christian, falling 74-62. Dawson trailed 14-7 after the first quarter and 29-16 at the half.
The Panthers cut slightly into the Warriors’ lead in the third, closing to within 10 at 48-38, but were unable to close the gap in the final period, eventually falling 74-62.
Individual stats from the game had not been released as of press time.
