Prescription drug prices are like the weather.
Everybody talks about them.
But nobody does anything about them.
A report by the National Conference of State Legislatures quotes Delegate Bonnie Cullison, a Maryland Democrat, as saying, “The finger-pointing and blame game that always happens is frustrating. Manufacturers blame insurers and PBMs (pharmacy benefit management), the PBMs blame manufacturers and insurers, and the insurers blame manufacturers and PBMs — patients shouldn’t be caught in the middle of this circle.”
The report says that one-third of Americans are taking at least one medicine a year and an estimated 19.1% of those between 45 and 64 are taking five or more.
The U.S. Government Accountability Office reports that retail prescription drug spending accounts for almost 11% of all personal health care spending — up from 9.8% in 2010.
And the report notes that, “Research shows that as a patient’s medication access and adherence decreases, the prevalence of poor health outcomes rises — a significant driver of overall health care costs.”
The old buy medicine or groceries scenario.
Prescription drugs can both save lives and increase the quality of life for those with health problems, the report says.
But medicines can’t work if patients don’t take them as prescribed.
One study found that 36% of patients said they didn’t take their medicines as prescribed to save money.
Because states pay for drugs for Medicaid and health plans for state employees as well as those in prison, they’re spending 4% to 5% of their Medicaid budget on drugs, the report says.
That was a total of $66.7 billion in 2019.
Research by GoodRx found that since 2014, the price of brand-name medicines increased by 33%, more than a majority of all other health care goods and services, including both hospital and physician services, the report said.
The report recommended that states procure pharmaceuticals through purchasing pools and alternative payment models, pursue importation agreements with other countries, encourage or introduce competition into the supply chain, increase state oversight of market competition and reform pharmacy benefit management practices.
We’ll see if any of that happens.
