After a brief break from action, the Hopkins County Central Lady Storm (6-4-1) where back in action in Caldwell County Monday night to take on the Lady Tigers (6-3-1).
Central scored in the second half after Lady Storm Destiny Caudill sent a shot towards the goal. The shot was blocked by Caldwell’s Rachel McClung but Central’s Elissa Adams was there for the rebound, booting the ball in to take a 1-0 lead.
Caldwell managed to tie the score, but with 34 seconds left in the game Central’s Priya Holmes scored from 25 yards out, placing a shot into the lower corner of the net.
The Lady Storm picked up a 2-1 victory over the Lady Tigers to move to fourth in the Region 2 standings.
Elissa Adams and Priya Holmes both had a goal apiece for the Lady Storm with Taylor Posvic getting credit on a assist. Goalie Brooklyn Clark had 12 saves for the Lady Storm.
The Lady Storm will host Christian County Thursday night at Central. The match is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
