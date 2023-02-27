Hopkins County Archery teams struggled in Saturday’s NASP Region 2 Invitational in Henderson on Saturday, failing to claim the top spot in any of the team divisions.
Madisonville-North Hopkins shot a team score of 3,344 with 168 tens to finish second behind Henderson County (3,349, 169), while Hopkins County Central was fourth with 3,185 and 100 tens. Madisonville’s B team finished 7th with a 2,950 and 68 tens.
In the middle school division, James Madison shot a 3,058 with 88 tens to finish fourth behind Henderson County South Middle (3,189, 107), Webster County Middle (3,078, 94) and Henderson County North Middle (3,077, 80). West Hopkins was 7th (2,815, 59). South Hopkins Middle was eighth ( 2,750, 45), and Browning Springs (2,734, 38) was ninth.
While the local teams failed to gain the top spot, several members of those teams took that opportunity to shine. Madisonville’s Addie Burns was the top archer overall, shooting a 291 with 21 tens. Teammate Maddie Ziegler was second overall with a 290 and 21 tens. The Maroons’ Zeke Franklin was the second highest finishing high school boy, shooting a 285 with 16 tens, while teammate Alex Garrott was third with a score of 280 and 15 tens.
In the middle school division, JMMS’ Tyler Rose was the highest finishing local archer. He shot a 267 with 10 tens to finish 6th out of 123 middle school boys. JMMS’ Kaylee Davis (262, 10) was 10 out of 126 middle school girls and teammate Zoe Barger (260, 8) as 11th. BSMS’ Beyli Deras (269, 7) was 14th.
For Elementary archers, Jesse Stuart’s Chase Bramlet finished second with a 264 and 8 tens, beating out defending state champion Cooper Winstead from West Hopkins who was fourth with a 263 and 7 tens.
Madisonville-North Hopkins, Hopkins County Central and James Madison Middle School have all qualified to shoot in the NASP State Tournament on March 17 and 18. West Hopkins’ Cooper Winstead has also qualified as an individual due to being ranked in the top ten elementary archers in the state.
