Sports Calendar
Dec. 27
• Lady Maroon basketball at Panama City Marlin Classic
• Lady Storm basketball at Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic
Dec. 28
• Lady Storm basketball at Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic
• Panther basketball vs Henderson at Henderson Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Classic — 6 p.m.
• Maroon basketball at Panama City Beach Marlin Christmas Classic
• Storm basketball vs Central Magnet School (TN) at Zaxby’s Christmas Classic (Todd County) — 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 29
• Lady Storm basketball at Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic
• Panther basketball vs Union County at Henderson Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Classic — 7:30 p.m.
• Maroon basketball at Panama City Beach Marlin Christmas Classic
• Storm basketball at Zaxby’s Christmas Classic (Todd County) — TBD
Dec. 30
• Panther basketball vs McLean at Henderson Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Classic — 3 p.m.
• Maroon basketball at Panama City Beach Marlin Christmas Classic
• Storm basketball at Zaxby’s Christmas Classic (Todd County) — TBD
Jan. 3
• Maroon swim and dive at Ohio County
• Lady Panther basketball at St. Mary — 6 p.m.
• Lady Storm basketball vs Paducah Tilghman (2a Sectional) — 6 p.m.
• Panther basketball at St Mary — 7:30 p.m.
• Storm basketball vs Paducah Tilghman (2A Sectional) — 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 5
• Lady Maroon basketball vs Hopkinsville — 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 6
• Lady Maroon basketball at Lady Panther basketball — 6 p.m.
• Maroon basketball at Dawson Springs — 7:30 p.m.
• Storm basketball at Marshall County — 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 7
• Maroon swim and dive at Murray State
• Maroon basketball vs Greenwood at Bowling Green — 5:30 p.m.
• Lady Panther basketball at Heritage Christian — 6 p.m.
Jan. 9
• Lady Storm basketball vs Marshall County — 7:30 p.m.
• Maroon basketball at Union County — 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 10
• Maroon swim and dive vs Owensboro Catholic
• Lady Maroon basketball vs Calloway County — 7:30 p.m.
• Panther basketball at Fort Campbell (2nd Region “All A”) — 7:30 p.m.
• Storm basketball at Apollo — 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 13
• Lady Panther basketball vs Trigg County — 6 p.m.
• Lady Storm basketball vs Lady Maroon basketball — 6 p.m.
• Storm basketball vs Maroons — 7:30
Jan. 14
• Lady Storm basketball at Hancock County
• Lady Panther basketball at Ballard Memorial — 1 p.m.
• Maroon basketball vs Evansville Reitz at Harrison High School — 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 16
• Maroon basketball vs Hopkinsville — 7:30 p.m.
• Storm basketball at UHA — 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 17
• Maroon swim and dive at Bowling Green
• Lady Panther basketball at Community Christian — 6 p.m.
• Storm at Ohio County Swim meet — 6 p.m.
• Lady Maroon basketball at Owensboro Catholic — 7 p.m.
• Panther basketball at Community Christian — 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 19
• Lady Panther basketball at UHA — 6 p.m.
• Lady Maroon basketball at Henderson County — 7 p.m.
• Lady Storm basketball at Muhlenberg County — 7:30 p.m.
• Storm basketball at Caldwell County — 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 20
• Lady Maroons at Muhlenberg County — 6 p.m.
• Panther basketball vs Caldwell County — 7 p.m.
• Maroon basketball at UHA — 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21
• Lady Panther basketball at Cloverport — 1 p.m.
• Storm basketball vs Whitesville Trinity — 1:30 p.m.
• Panther basketball at Cloverport — 2:30 p.m.
• Lady Storm basketball at Union County — 3 p.m.
• Maroon basketball vs LaRue County at John Hardin — 6:15 p.m.
Jan. 23
• Lady Storm basketball at Livingston Central — 6 p.m.
• Lady Maroon basketball vs Lyon County — 7:30 p.m.
• Storm basketball at Livingston Central — 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 24
• Maroons, Storm and Henderson County Swim meet — 5:30 .m.
• Lady Panther basketball vs Fort Campbell — 6 p.m.
• Panther basketball at McLean County — 7 p.m.
• Lady Maroon basketball at Crittenden County — 7:30 p.m.
• Maroon basketball vs Owensboro — 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 26
• Lady Storm basketball at UHA — 6 p.m.
• Storm basketball vs Webster County — 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 27
• Lady Maroon basketball at Caldwell County 6 p.m.
• Lady Panther basketball vs Hopkins Central — 6 p.m.
• Maroon basketball at Caldwell County — 7:30 p.m.
• Storm basketball at Dawson Springs — 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 28
• Storm basketball vs Mayfield at Organ Donor Shootout in McCracken County — TBA
• Lady Storm basketball vs McCracken County — 8 p.m.
Jan. 30
• Lady Panther basketball vs Fort Campbell — 6 p.m.
• Lady Maroon basketball at Logan County — 7:30 p.m.
• Lady Storm basketball vs Caldwell County — 7:30 p.m.
Jan 31
• Lady Storm basketball vs Todd Central — 6 p.m.
• Lady Maroon basketball at McCracken County —7:30 p.m.
• Lady Panther basketball vs Lyon County — 7:30 p.m.
• Maroon basketball at Owensboro Catholic — 7:30 p.m.
• Storm basketball vs Caldwell County — 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 2
• Lady Panther basketball vs Caldwell County — 7:30 p.m.
• Panther basketball at Livingston Central — 7:30 p.m.
• Storm basketball vs UHA — 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 3
• Regional Swim meet at Hopkinsville
• Lady Maroon basketball vs Caldwell County — 6 p.m.
• Lady Storm basketball vs Trigg County — 7:30 p.m.
• Maroon basketball vs Caldwell County — 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 4
• Regional Swim meet at Hopkinsville
• Panther basketball vs Hickman County — 3:30 p.m.
Feb. 6
• Lady Maroon basketball at Hancock County — 7:30 p.m.
• Lady Panther basketball at Trigg County — 7:30 p.m.
• Panther basketball vs Logan County — 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 7
• Lady Storm basketball vs Livingston Central — 6 p.m.
• Lady Maroon basketball at Daviess County — 7:30 p.m.
• Maroon basketball at Lyon County — 7:30 p.m.
• Storm basketball vs Livingston Central — 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 10
• Lady Maroon basketball vs Webster County — 7:30 p.m.
• Panther basketball at Crittenden County — 7:30 p.m.
• Maroon basketball vs Muhlenberg County — 7:30 p.m.
• Storm basketball at Trigg County — 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11
• Lady Storm basketball vs Apollo — 4:30 p.m.
Feb. 13
• Lady Maroon basketball at Owensboro — 7 p.m.
• Panther basketball at Trigg County — 7:30 p.m.
• Storm basketball vs Lyon County — 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 14
• Lady Storm basketball vs Crittenden County — 7:30 p.m.
• Panther basketball at Heritage Christian — 7:30 p.m.
• Maroon basketball at Trigg County — 7:30 p.m.
• Storm basketball at McLean County — 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 16
• Lady Maroon basketball at Apollo — 7 p.m.
• Storm basketball vs Crittenden County — 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 17
• Lady Storm basketball vs Henderson County — 7 p.m.
• Lady Panther basketball at Lyon County — 7:30 p.m.
• Panther basketball vs Lyon County — 7:30 p.m.
• Maroon basketball at Evansville Christian — 7:30 p.m.
