The following reports were released by the Madisonville Police Department on Wednesday, Sept. 7:
• Samantha Chapman was charged with theft by unlawful taking of bicycles.
• Matthew Shawn Green was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
• Lindy Ann Dalton was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
• Alejandro R. Estrada Ruiz was charged with following another vehicle too closely, no operator’s license and failure to produce insurance card.
• Anthony L. Watson was charged with improper display of registration plates, no registration plates, failure to maintain required insurance and no operator’s license.
• Barry Lile was charged with tampering with physical evidence.
• Russell Philips was charged with assault (domestic violence) with no visible injury.
• Ryan T. Sanderson was charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Chelse Ann Cunningham was charged with operating on a suspended or revoked license and failure to maintain insurance.
• Kevin Wayne McGlothlin was charged with reckless driving, failure to signal, failure to produce insurance card and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.
