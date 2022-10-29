The Hopkins County Family YMCA preschool classes got to come to school in their pajamas yesterday to start the Halloween weekend off a bit early. The kids spent the week learning about bats, superheros, ghosts and all things related to Halloween.
According to Katie Beeny, Director of Youth Services, the teachers planned a fun-filled spirit week leading up to Halloween.
“The students love dressing up and celebrating that day’s theme together,” Beeny said. “Pajama is a staff and student favorite, so we decided to put a Halloween twist on it, it was a big hit. I love that my teachers and staff are willing to get silly along with the kids, it’s a wonderful bonding experience.”
Both classes will get to dress up in their costumes Monday and enjoy a Halloween parade and trick-or-treating throughout the YMCA campus.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.