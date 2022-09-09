Recently, I tried something I haven’t tried for quite some time — I read a classic. If you’ve followed my articles, you know I frequently babble on and on about my favorite books, authors and genres. Fun and flirty romances full of happily ever afters, dramatic teen angsty young adults, and more recently, nail biting, edge of your seat thrillers, my reading comfort zone is large, but one thing you haven’t seen me crow about is classics. Now, I’m not knocking the classics, and I would certainly never “yuck someone’s yum” meaning, I would never disparage someone’s reading tastes or preferences. I’ve read a few classics in high school and college, but I’ve never chosen one for pleasure reading. In the past, they were all assignments or must reads as part of a curriculum. Maybe the fact that I had to read these classics is part of the reason I never really enjoyed them. There, I said it. I have yet to read a classic I enjoyed. My book shame is now public for all to witness. Wanting to right this wrong, I picked up The Great Gatsby.
I’ve also never seen the movie, so I went in blind. After reading this blurb, “The Great Gatsby is a 1925 novel by American writer F. Scott Fitzgerald. Set in the Jazz Age on Long Island, near New York City, the novel depicts first-person narrator Nick Carraway’s interactions with mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby and Gatsby’s obsession to reunite with his former lover, Daisy Buchanan.” I thought, okay, I can do this! I assumed there would be traces of second chance love, rich vs poor love/ unequal social status, destined to be. That was not this book.
The main feeling I felt throughout this book was sadness. Gatsby’s overeager, tactless, desperate actions made me sad. The two very loveless marriages between Tom and Daisy Buchanan and between George and Myrtle Wilson made me sad. Nick’s melancholy made me sad. The ending made me extremely sad. Every single character in this book is sad and lonely. Every character in the book didn’t seem true to themselves and didn’t seem happy. Tom and Daisy were certainly unhappy. Gatsby was focused on his past and despite having money, parties, etc. he still longed for a lost love. There was a quote early in the first chapter that said to not judge as others may not have had the same advantages as you. I thought that would be a theme in the book, but I could never connect it.
I will try more classics. I am always searching to expand my reading comfort zone. Hopefully the next I choose will really catch me in the feels. What is your favorite classic novel? The Great Gatsby just wasn’t for me. I wonder if I’m not looking deep enough, or did I miss something obvious? As always, I love to talk books! If you love the Great Gatsby or just want to chat about it, stop by the library and say hi. I’m always up for book talk.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.