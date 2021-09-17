To Our Community:
We are writing this letter as a plea for your help.
Our local healthcare system is under immense strain. The volume of patients needing care is larger now than it ever has been. We are faced with a reality that without your help, we may not be able to meet the needs of you, members of our community.
As physicians, we don’t ever want to consider having to delay or limit the care we can provide to our patients. But we are faced with unprecedented times and our resources have limits. There are only so many hospital beds, only so many ventilators and only so many healthcare professionals available to care for our patients that come to us. We are reaching the ends of those limits and so many other hospitals near and far are facing this same difficulty at the same time. You or a loved one may be directly impacted if you need medical care — even if you don’t need care for a COVID-19 infection. We don’t want this to happen, but we need your help.
There is no cure for COVID-19.
But there are easy, safe, effective, proven preventions.
• Get vaccinated—Vaccination is the best prevention we have against the COVID-19 virus. It is the single, most important thing you can do to protect yourself and others. The vaccines are safe and effective for eligible people 12 and older. The vast majority of those people requiring hospitalization for COVID-19 have not been vaccinated.
• Wash your hands frequently—Regularly and thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If hand washing is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Maintain social distancing—Maintain at least 2 meters (6 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing. Minimize direct physical contact with others, including shaking hands.
• Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth—Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and make you sick.
• Practice respiratory hygiene—Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately and wash your hands.
• Stay home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early.
• Wear a mask whenever social distancing is not possible, or when you are in a gathering of people who do not reside with you.
By taking these simple actions, a hospital bed may remain open for someone else that needs it. These are the same things you can do to help protect yourself, your family, friends and neighbors, and our community.
We are asking every eligible member of this community to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Even if you have had a COVID-19 infection in the past, you may not be protected from getting infected again. The vaccine is the best prevention we (and you) have to prevent hospitalization, keep patients off ventilators, and prevent death from this disease. The COVID-19 vaccine is an effective prevention that makes it less likely you will become severely ill if you are exposed to the virus, and much less likely that you will need to be hospitalized from Covid. The overwhelming majority of COVID-19 patients on ventilators have not received the vaccine. Because it takes time for your body to develop immunity when you receive a vaccine, they cannot be used as an emergency treatment once you are sick.
We are incredibly proud of the hard work and unfaltering efforts of our staff and peers. Our healthcare professionals have been doing everything in their power to keep providing care throughout these tough times, but we cannot do it alone.
You have the ability to save lives. Please consider these simple actions.
Sincerely,
Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Medical Executive Committee
James Armstrong, MD, Immediate Past President
Reagan Gilley, MD, President
Devalkumar Rajyaguru, MD, President-Elect
Walker Estes, DPM, At-Large Member
Chris Bunch, MD, Chair, Emergency Medicine
Paul Shahidi, MD, Chair, Family Medicine
Tudor Popescu, MD, Chair, Hospitalist Medicine
Devalkumar Rajyaguru, MD, Chair, Medicine
Justin Sedlak, MD, Chair, Pathology
Alex Soriano, MD, Chair, Pediatrics
Neal Rosner, MD, Chair, Radiology
Mohan Rao, MD, Chair, Surgery/Chief Medical Officer
