Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan released the following reports on Tuesday:
• William Abbott was charged on Monday with receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more and two counts of failure to appear.
• Steven Dwight Smith was charged on Monday with no registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, driving on a DUI suspended license and failure to transfer a motor vehicle.
• Paul Lee McGregor was charged on Monday with failure to appear.
• Tyson Lavell Woolfork was charged on Monday with no registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, trafficking in cocaine and trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.
• Jeremy S. Young was charged on Monday with contempt of court/libel/slander.
