On April 11, 1938 the headline of the Madisonville Messenger read: “Ernest Morris, charged with murder in Guthrie Mail Holdup, slain here.”
The story reported details of the trap set for the accused train robber and murderer by federal and local law enforcement. The resulting gun battle on Main Street in Madisonville is a true Depression era crime drama. Morris was reportedly killed in an alley near a home located at 224 North Main Street.
Morris was accused of a $25,000 train robbery in which a man was shot and killed.
Morris, who was shot multiple times and killed, was a “local bad boy” married to a debutante from a prominent Madisonville family.
If you’re interested in local crime drama, look no further than the Historical Society of Hopkins County.
The Historical Society of Hopkins County is located at 107 Union Street in Madisonville, Kentucky. Hours of operation 12:00 noon — 4:00 p.m. Free Admission. Call 270-821-3986 for more information.
The Historical Society of Hopkins County will meet toniht, Thursday, Aug 10 at 6:30 p.m., in the Hopkins County Government Center at 56 Main Street. “Madisonville Now and Then” will be presented by Randy Teague and Randall Kolode. Mr. Kolode, 98, will present a pictorial historical tour of Madisonville. Those in attendance will be invited to take a walk down memory lane.
