The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2 announced road reports for the 41-A project Friday saying work has now moved to work that is adjacent to the roadway.
Keirsten Jaggers, a spokesperson with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2, said the project will ultimately widen U.S. 41-A to five lanes.
“This includes the curb, gutter and sidewalk,” she said. “A contractor continues to perform work adjacent to the roadway. Motorists should expect to be occasionally stopped for short durations to allow equipment to cross the road.”
Jaggers also said the right turn lane on U.S. 41-A at Briarwood Drive to the intersection with U.S. 41, or Main Street, will remain closed at this time.
“Motorists can still make a right turn, but they will need to stay in the straight lane until they reach the intersection, then make the right turn.”
Jaggers said Friday the closure is necessary to complete drainage work.
“Motorists can expect slow traffic flows directed by flaggers on U.S. 41-A,” she said. “The contractor will begin removing the existing asphalt shoulder and constructing the subgrade for the new portion of the roadway. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes during this time when possible.”
